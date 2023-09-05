Policing Board will have to answer questions about PSNI controversies – Hoare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Policing Board will have to answer questions about PSNI controversies – Hoare

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Affairs Committee chairman Simon Hoare said the Policing Board should be in no doubt that it will have to answer questions about controversies which have rocked the PSNI (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland Affairs Committee chairman Simon Hoare said the Policing Board should be in no doubt that it will have to answer questions about controversies which have rocked the PSNI (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Policing Board in Northern Ireland should be in no doubt that it will have to answer questions before MPs about controversies which have rocked the PSNI, the chairman of a Westminster committee has said.

Simon Hoare also described the job of PSNI chief constable as the “most difficult gig” in policing following the resignation of Simon Byrne.

Mr Byrne’s resignation was announced on Monday following a string of controversies, including a data breach which revealed personal details of officers and staff, and a critical High Court judgment which said the disciplining of two officers following an arrest at a Troubles memorial event in Belfast in 2021 was unlawful.

Chloe Mitchell missing
SDLP deputy leader Claire Hanna expressed concerns that the Policing Board did not appear before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (Liam McBurney/PA)

The committee is investigating the data breach, and representatives of the Policing Board, the oversight body for the PSNI, had been expected to appear before MPs on Tuesday.

However, the board withdrew from the hearing following Mr Byrne’s resignation of Mr Byrne.

A public session of the board scheduled for Thursday has also been cancelled.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna told the committee: “Could I put on record my concerns that the Policing Board aren’t here.

“I appreciate it is a choppy time, there is a lot going on, but my understanding is there hasn’t been a meeting in public since the data breach.

“The one that was scheduled for later this week isn’t occurring.

“I think it would have been useful and appropriate to have the Policing Board here as part of this session and as part of our scrutiny and as a part of people feeling that these issues are being properly scrutinised.”

Mr Hoare responded: “We will hear from them. Whether we have to use our right to summon witnesses, which we can, or whether they can find a time voluntarily to appear before us.

“But the board should be in no doubt at all that they will appear before this committee to take our questions and will do so in public.

“I was as disappointed as everybody that they felt unable to come today.

“I suppose the germane fact is the chief constable resigning yesterday obviously played a part, but we will hear from them.”

He added: “I wanted to put on record that anybody who steps up to the plate to be chief constable of the PSNI, it is probably the most difficult gig in policing.

“Anybody who does it deserves the recognition and thanks of this committee and the people of Northern Ireland for being prepared to step up and to try to police and to shape a modern police service to fit the current circumstances.”

PSNI data breach
The resignation of PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne was announced on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Byrne had faced a number of challenges in recent weeks, including the fallout from the major PSNI data breach, in which the names and details of all officers and staff members were mistakenly released online.

His troubles deepened last week when High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.

The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing. Sinn Fein has insisted there was no such threat.