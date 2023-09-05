Starmer tells new-look shadow cabinet to show public they are ready to govern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer tells new-look shadow cabinet to show public they are ready to govern

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the first meeting of his new Shadow Cabinet in central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 5, 2023.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the first meeting of his new Shadow Cabinet in central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 5, 2023.

Sir Keir Starmer said his new-look shadow cabinet had been chosen for their “hunger” in the lead-up to the next general election.

The Labour leader said they faced an “important and crucial” political period, with by-elections, party conferences, the King’s speech and an autumn statement in the coming months.

He said Labour needed to use its conference in October to “show that we are ready as a party” and “have the answers the country so desperately needs”.

Labour cabinet reshuffle
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Following the shake-up of his top team, which saw centrists promoted at the expense of some on the soft left, Sir Keir said: “You are around this table because of four things: your talent, your commitment, your hunger – really, really important – and because I wanted a team that wakes up every morning determined to rise to the challenges that our country faces and determined to improve our country for the better.”

An extended shadow cabinet meeting was expected to discuss plans for the conference, the upcoming Rutherglen and Hamilton West and Mid Bedfordshire by-elections, polling and the general election campaign.

The gathering, at Westminster’s Church House, saw Hilary Benn, Ellie Reeves, Darren Jones and Liz Kendall take their places at the shadow cabinet table.

Veteran Mr Benn returned to the top team as shadow Northern Ireland secretary, Ms Reeves became deputy national campaign co-ordinator, Mr Jones takes his first frontbench role as shadow chief secretary, while former leadership contender Ms Kendall has become shadow work and pensions secretary.

Labour cabinet reshuffle
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the first meeting of his new shadow cabinet (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sir Keir said the party had made “real progress” but there was “a long, long way to go”.

He told his top team there could be “absolutely no complacency”.

“It’s a long, long road from where we landed in 2019 to being in the privileged position – and it is a privileged position – to form the next Labour government, and not a single vote has been cast.

“Whatever anyone says or any polls say, not a single vote has been cast in the next general election, and every single vote has to be earned.”

He warned that “things get harder, always, towards the end of a race” but “we must keep our eyes on the prize”.

“We have changed our party with purpose, which is to put us in a position to change our country for the better,” he said. “We’re not doing it for the Labour Party, we’re doing it for the country.

Sue Gray departure from the Civil Service
Former top civil servant and partygate investigator Sue Gray is now working with Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“And today, when we say that, what we have in our mind’s eye is the children that aren’t at school today, the people on the waiting list today and the people struggling to pay their bills. That’s what we’re doing it for, that’s the prize, and I look forward to working with all of you on that journey.”

The shadow cabinet meeting was also an opportunity for Sir Keir to introduce Sue Gray as his new chief of staff.

The former top civil servant, who led the Whitehall inquiry into the partygate scandal, was cleared to join Labour after a six-month delay recommended by by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.