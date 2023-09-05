UK services sector shrinks for first time since January as demand wanes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK services sector shrinks for first time since January as demand wanes

By Press Association
The UK services sector contracted last month for the first time since January as the downturn facing businesses deepened (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK services sector contracted last month for the first time since January as the downturn facing businesses deepened (Yui Mok/PA)

The UK services sector contracted last month for the first time since January as the downturn facing businesses deepened, according to an influential survey.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 49.5 in August, down from 51.5 in July.

It was the first time the index has shown a negative reading since the start of the year, with any score below 50 indicating that activity across the industry has shrunk.

British businesses are coming up against feeble demand from customers who are being squeezed by rising interest rates, lower disposable incomes, and worries about the outlook for the economy, the survey found.

Firms in the services sector – which includes everything from restaurants and hotels, education and healthcare, to transport and the arts – saw a slight decline in levels of new work since January.

It marked a return to falling sales volumes in August as people and businesses were more cautious to spend.

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “August painted a concerning picture of the services sector as the cooling economic effects of higher interest rates started to impact on spending and confidence, reducing the number of new orders at the fastest rate since last December.

“This, combined with punishing costs of living and doing business, mainly due to higher energy bills, fuel prices and salary inflation, meant supply chain managers voiced their disquiet at the direction of travel for the service sector which fell into contraction this month.”

Higher wages are still pushing up businesses expenses, but overall cost inflation appears to be cooling, hitting the joint-lowest rate for more than two years.

Firms across the sector also put the brakes on hiring staff last month as business conditions stayed subdued, according to the closely-watched report.

Some businesses reported having excess capacity in the wake of decreasing customer demand.