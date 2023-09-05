Parents should not keep children out of school for sore throats and runny noses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents should not keep children out of school for sore throats and runny noses

By Press Association
The letter said being in school promotes health, wellbeing and socialisation (PA)
Parents should not keep children out of school for sore throats and runny noses, health leaders have suggested.

Being in school can help alleviate feelings of anxiety among children, according to a letter sent to headteachers as the new school year starts.

The advice comes as politicians and education leaders have voiced concerns about the rise in children missing school in England since Covid-19.

The pandemic “may have caused some parents to feel less confident” with assessing whether their child is well enough to be in school, the letter says.

It adds that more children may be absent from class than before the Covid-19 pandemic “due to symptoms of anxiety”.

The letter – signed by England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and the leaders of the Royal College of Nursing, Royal College of General Practitioners, Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, Royal College of Psychiatrists and Royal Society for Public Health – gives advice on absences.

It says: “It is usually appropriate for parents and carers to send their children to school with mild respiratory illnesses. This would include general cold symptoms: a minor cough, runny nose or sore throat.”

The letter says: “Worry and mild or moderate anxiety, whilst sometimes difficult emotions, can be a normal part of growing up for many children and young people. Being in school can often help alleviate the underlying issues.

“A prolonged period of absence is likely to heighten a child’s anxiety about attending in the future, rather than reduce it.”

It adds: “Being in school improves health, wellbeing and socialisation throughout the life course. The greatest benefits come from children and young people attending school regularly,” the letter adds.

More than a fifth (22.3%) of pupils in England were “persistently absent” – meaning they missed at least 10% of their school sessions – in the 2022/23 academic year, Government figures show.

This is significantly higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 10.9% in 2018/19.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “This is clearly a major issue and, although illness absence rates also remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, is not something that can be solved simply by sending children to school when they have a minor cold.

“Many persistently absent pupils are struggling with profound problems which have been exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis. What they need is more specialist, pastoral and mental health support.

“Schools also need the support of attendance officers who are able to get out in the community and talk directly to parents and carers.

“School leaders do not need a reminder of how important attendance is; they are already doing everything they can to reduce absences. What they do need is targeted Government investment and support to tackle the many factors beyond the school gate that are having such an impact on attendance.”