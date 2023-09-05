Number of people facing delayed discharge from hospital up 9%, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of people facing delayed discharge from hospital up 9%, figures show

By Press Association
More than 56,000 bed days were lost to delayed discharge in July, the figures show (Jeff Moore/PA)
The number of people who have had their discharge from hospital delayed increased by 9% between June and July, new figures show.

On the last Thursday of last month – described as the “census point” – 1,897 people were delayed in hospital, mostly due to a lack of health and social care provision or reasons relating to the patient or their family.

This figure was up by 9% from the census point in June, when it sat at 1,738.

The number of occupied bed days also increased slightly, rising from 55,992 for the entirety of June to 56,138 the following month.

Sandesh Gulhane
The figures were a ‘damning indictment’ of the Scottish Government, said Dr Sandesh Gulhane (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures show the “dismal failure” of the Scottish Government to solve the problem.

“It’s soul-destroying for the patients concerned when they are effectively trapped in hospital, despite being fit to leave, because of the lack of a suitable social care package,” he said.

“But it also has disastrous knock-on effects right across Scotland’s NHS, because the resulting shortage of beds affects A&E waiting times and leads to operations and treatments being cancelled at short notice.

“It’s a damning indictment of Michael Matheson and Humza Yousaf’s leadership that delayed discharge is getting worse not better – and so many Scots are suffering as a result of it.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “On the SNP’s watch, the crisis in social care knows no bounds.

“Patients and staff can’t wait years for an ill-fated ministerial power grab of the sector.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see this billion-pound bureaucracy scrapped and for that money to be spent on staff and services instead.”