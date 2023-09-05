Last thing business wants is ‘huge renegotiation’ with EU, says Chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last thing business wants is ‘huge renegotiation’ with EU, says Chancellor

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The last thing business wants is the “upheaval of a huge renegotiation” of the UK’s trading arrangement with the EU, the Chancellor has said.

Jeremy Hunt brushed aside concerns raised by MPs about the latest delay to post-Brexit import checks.

He insisted that because of Brexit, an extra £14.6 billion is being “directed to public services every year”, including the NHS.

His comments came during Treasury questions in the Commons and after the Government announced a fifth delay to post-Brexit checks on EU imports amid concerns the new system would fuel food inflation.

The first stage of the new border controls was due to be rolled out this October but now will not be implemented until January 2024.

The Cabinet Office said that in developing the new border regime, the Government has been mindful of the potential impact on inflation, with an estimated impact on headline inflation expected to stand at less than 0.2% across three years.

Shadow Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq said: “Last week, the Government admitted that their planned introduction of food import checks from the EU would lead to an increase in inflation hitting the pockets of ordinary people during the worst cost-of-living crisis in our lifetimes.

“In the Labour Party, we believe that a bespoke veterinary agreement would cut red tape from business and avoid pushing on costs on to ordinary people.

“So could I ask the minister, is the Government planning to negotiate a veterinary agreement? And if not, why not?”

The Chancellor replied: “Can I gently say to her, who I have a lot of time for, that the last thing business wants is the upheaval of a huge renegotiation of our trading arrangement with the EU, which is the largest tariff-free, volume-free trade deal in the world.”

SNP MP Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire) asked him: “Prior to the EU referendum, the Bank of England warned Brexit would seriously damage the UK economy, weakening the pound and causing inflation.

“The Government has now delayed import checks on animal and food products for the fifth time because the costs would add to inflation. So does that mean the Chancellor finally accepts Brexit is contributing to the UK’s cost-of-living crisis?”

Mr Hunt replied: “No, but of course we are sensitive about the timing of introducing those changes because of cost-of-living pressures.”

He added: “And when it comes to the NHS, she will know that because of Brexit, an extra £14.6 billion is being directed to public services every year, including the NHS and including in Scotland.”

As part of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), the UK and EU have agreed to review the agreement every five years – the first due in 2025.