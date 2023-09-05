Meagre UK economic growth to ‘feel a lot’ like recession for Britons, BCC says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Meagre UK economic growth to ‘feel a lot’ like recession for Britons, BCC says

By Press Association
Britain will narrowly avoid a recession this year but people and businesses will still feel the pain, the BCC has said (John Walton/PA)
Britain will narrowly avoid a recession this year but people and businesses will still feel the pain, the BCC has said (John Walton/PA)

Britain will narrowly avoid a recession this year – but people and businesses will still feel the pain akin to the 2008 financial crash, according to an influential business network.

The UK economy is on course to eke out growth of 0.4% over 2023, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) predicted in its latest quarterly economic forecast.

It is a marginal upgrade from the 0.3% gross domestic product (GDP) level previously forecast by the group.

GDP will then drop to 0.3% over 2024 and nudge up slightly to 0.7% over 2025, a downgrade from its previous expectations.

It means the nation could avoid falling into a technical recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

But the meagre growth level over a prolonged period of time is comparable to previous periods of economic shocks and recessions, such as the oil crises of the 1970s and the 2008 financial crisis, the BCC warned.

British Chambers of Commerce conference
The BCC said it will ‘still feel a lot like’ a recession for people and businesses across the UK in the coming years (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“The BCC’s latest forecast shows the UK economy is continuing to teeter on the edge of a recession”, Vicky Pryce, senior member of the BCC Economic Advisory Council said.

“But the fact is, that with growth predicted to hover so close to zero for three years, it will still feel a lot like one for most people and businesses.”

The forecast from the BCC, which represents thousands of firms across the UK, is close to the Bank of England’s most recent expectations of 0.5% GDP over 2023 and 2024.

The slower growth predictions for the next two years reflect the impact of inflation and interest rates squeezing household disposable incomes and therefore spending levels, and dampening over business investment, the BCC said.

Nevertheless, fewer businesses now expect their prices to rise over the coming months, indicating hopes that inflation will not rise any further.

But the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate is not expected to return to the Bank’s 2% target until the final few months of 2025, as prices remain elevated for a further two years, the updated forecast found.

Furthermore, it forecasts that UK interest rates will peak at 5.5% and remain above 5% throughout the year ahead.

Ms Pryce added: “There is currently little on the table to provide companies with any crumbs of comfort.

“As we head towards an election next year, politicians will have to show how they will work with the business community to find solutions.”