‘Sleaze buster’ Sir Chris Bryant joins Labour frontbench

Parliament will need to find a new head for its sleaze watchdog after Sir Keir Starmer brought Sir Chris Bryant on to his frontbench.

The Labour leader appointed the senior MP, who was in Gordon Brown’s government, as shadow minister for creative industries and digital on Wednesday.

It is understood Sir Chris is in the process of resigning from his prominent position as chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, which scrutinises the behaviour of MPs.

Sir Chris said he is “delighted” to take on the role, working under shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire and shadow science secretary Peter Kyle, who were both appointed at the start of Sir Keir’s reshuffle.

“Creativity drives the UK’s potential. It creates jobs. It enlivens our imagination. We need to cherish and celebrate it and make it available to all,” Sir Chris wrote on social media.

Commons rules mean the chairperson of the Standards Committee must come from the Opposition, so his successor will be a Labour elected in a secret ballot of MPs.

The MP for Rhondda’s return to the frontbench is another example of Sir Keir bringing in those with experience from Labour’s last time in government.

In Mr Brown’s administration, Sir Chris served in the Foreign Office, including as Europe minister, having been deputy Commons leader.

He also spent nine months as shadow Commons leader under Jeremy Corbyn, but quit as part of a wave of resignations from the shadow cabinet, saying he feared the then-leader would “go down in history as the man who broke the Labour Party”.

Sir Chris was elected Standards Committee chairman in 2020 when he beat Labour colleague Yvonne Fovargue in a Commons vote.