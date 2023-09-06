‘Sleaze buster’ Sir Chris Bryant joins Labour frontbench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Sleaze buster’ Sir Chris Bryant joins Labour frontbench

By Press Association
Sir Chris Bryant is joining the Labour front bench (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Parliament will need to find a new head for its sleaze watchdog after Sir Keir Starmer brought Sir Chris Bryant on to his frontbench.

The Labour leader appointed the senior MP, who was in Gordon Brown’s government, as shadow minister for creative industries and digital on Wednesday.

It is understood Sir Chris is in the process of resigning from his prominent position as chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, which scrutinises the behaviour of MPs.

Sir Chris said he is “delighted” to take on the role, working under shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire and shadow science secretary Peter Kyle, who were both appointed at the start of Sir Keir’s reshuffle.

“Creativity drives the UK’s potential. It creates jobs. It enlivens our imagination. We need to cherish and celebrate it and make it available to all,” Sir Chris wrote on social media.

Commons rules mean the chairperson of the Standards Committee must come from the Opposition, so his successor will be a Labour elected in a secret ballot of MPs.

The MP for Rhondda’s return to the frontbench is another example of Sir Keir bringing in those with experience from Labour’s last time in government.

In Mr Brown’s administration, Sir Chris served in the Foreign Office, including as Europe minister, having been deputy Commons leader.

He also spent nine months as shadow Commons leader under Jeremy Corbyn, but quit as part of a wave of resignations from the shadow cabinet, saying he feared the then-leader would “go down in history as the man who broke the Labour Party”.

Sir Chris was elected Standards Committee chairman in 2020 when he beat Labour colleague Yvonne Fovargue in a Commons vote.