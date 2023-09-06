Yousaf warns of ‘difficult decisions’ in Scottish budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf warns of ‘difficult decisions’ in Scottish budget

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf said it is not possible to immediately increase wages for childcare and social care staff, but their pay will rise to £12 an hour from April (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Humza Yousaf has warned “difficult decisions” will need to be made in next year’s Scottish budget, as he seeks to increase wages for social care and childcare workers to £12 an hour.

More than 100,000 Scots are to benefit from the increase, which was promised by the First Minister this week in his first Programme for Government – though he said the rise cannot come in before the next financial year.

Mr Yousaf also hinted again that tax rises for higher earners in Scotland may be included in the 2024-25 budget – although he conceded if the Westminster Government was to cut taxes south of the border, this could limit his ability to increase them.

He stressed that when looking at the budget, the Scottish Government will “consider progressive taxation”.

Higher earners in Scotland already pay more in income tax than those in the rest of the UK, with people earning more than £43,663 paying income tax at the higher rate of 42%, while in the rest of the UK a higher rate of 40% is only levied on earnings over £50,271.

Mr Yousaf, who has previously suggested he could introduce a new income tax band for workers in Scotland earning more than £75,000, stressed “no decision has been made on tax”.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday that he believes “those who earn the most should pay the most”, but said ministers at Holyrood also have to consider what the UK Government does, amid fears that a widening tax band between Scotland and England could see higher earning Scots move south.

The First Minister said: “If the UK Government cuts tax, for example, we will have to be mindful of the divergence that exists. That divergence is fine, absolutely fine, to a point, but we have to be careful around the behavioural impacts of any divergence.”

He added his Government faces “difficult decisions, difficult choices” on its budget, adding: “We can’t do everything everybody wants all of the time. That is the reality of government, so we have to make difficult decisions.

“That is why I am not able to provide an uplift to social care workers of £12 an hour right now. If I had the money I would do it right now, but we have to wait until the next financial year to be able to do that.”

Full details of how the rise will be funded will be given in the budget, Mr Yousaf added, saying there will be “some decisions about where we spend, how we spend”.

Mr Yousaf added: “That is why Scotland, for example, has a progressive tax system where we ask those who earn the most – like politicians, First Ministers – to pay more in order to get the services we provide.”

The new £12 an hour minimum pay rate represents a 10.1% increase for adult social care staff from their current minimum rate of £10.90 an hour, which came into force this April.

Social care staff will see their pay rise to £12 an hour from April (PA)

Meanwhile, childcare workers earning the national minimum wage will see a 15.2% increase in pay when the increase comes in in April 2024.

Mr Yousaf said it is not possible to immediately raise wages for childcare workers in the private, voluntary and independent (PVI) sector who provide Scottish Government-funded care, although for this he blamed the UK Government.

Speaking about April’s wage rise, which the Scottish Government will provide cash for, the First Minister said: “The reason we cannot bring it in immediately is because of those budgetary pressures, because of the disastrous mini-budget of the UK Government, sky-high inflation having incredible, significant effects on our budget this financial year.

“We have to weather the storm that has been created by the UK Government, but we will raise childcare workers’ wages to £12 an hour in the PVI sector.”