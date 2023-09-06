UK construction sector propped up by commercial work as housebuilding slumps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK construction sector propped up by commercial work as housebuilding slumps

By Press Association
UK housebuilding fell at the second sharpest rate since 2009 last month, aside from the pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)
UK housebuilding fell at the second sharpest rate since 2009 last month, aside from the pandemic, according to a closely-watched survey.

The latest latest S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index scored 50.8 in August, down from 51.7 in July.

Any score above 50 indicates that output has increased, while a score below 50 means it has fallen.

Overall output among construction firms increased in August, driven by a sustained good performance for the commercial building and civil engineering sectors.

But housebuilding remained the weakest-performing part of the construction sector with a score of just 40.7. Activity fell at the second-fastest rate since May 2020, and aside from the pandemic years, since spring 2009. 

Residential builders are being hammered by rising interest rates and subdued market conditions, which has led to cutbacks to client demand and new build projects, the survey revealed. 

Furthermore, sales slumped across the construction industry with new orders falling at the sharpest rate in more than three years.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Resilient demand for commercial work and infrastructure projects are helping to keep the construction sector in expansion mode for now, but the survey’s forward-looking indicators worsened in August.

“Total new orders decreased at the fastest pace for more than three years amid worries about the broader economic outlook and the impact of elevated borrowing costs.”

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), added: “The cost-of-living crisis continued to squeeze household finances and buyers were reluctant to commit in the shadow of potentially another interest rate in September.”

There were some glimmers of hope across the wider industry with suppliers’ delivery times shortening as stock availability improved, after a period of significant bottlenecks along the supply chain.

Businesses also saw inflation ease since July as costs begun to stabilise across the sector.

But firms were feeling cautious about the outlook for activity in the year ahead and the level of optimism slipped to its lowest since January, the report revealed.