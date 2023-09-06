Ordinary people offered ‘no lifeline’ in debanking scandal, says lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ordinary people offered ‘no lifeline’ in debanking scandal, says lawyer

By Press Association
The city regulator has been accused of operating a double standard, focusing on ‘debanked’ politicians while thousands of other people have also had their accounts closed (Matt Crossick/PA)
The city regulator has been accused of operating a double standard, focusing on ‘debanked’ politicians while thousands of other people have also had their accounts closed (Matt Crossick/PA)

The UK’s financial regulator has been accused of focusing on “debanked” politicians while moving more slowly on helping around 340,000 other people whose bank accounts have been closed in the past year.

On Tuesday the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced a review of how banks treated UK politicians, saying it would take “prompt action” on any “deficiencies” it found.

The announcement follows the political uproar over former Ukip leader Nigel Farage’s claims that he lost his account at the exclusive private bank Coutts for political reasons.

The FCA is also conducting a wider review of banks’ reasons for closing accounts, and is due to provide an initial assessment later this month.

But lawyer Jeremy Asher, who focuses on debanking, accused the FCA of operating a double standard in moving more swiftly to help politicians than ordinary people who had lost their bank accounts.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Nigel Farage’s claim to have been ‘debanked’ for political reasons has prompted a review of how banks treat politicians (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He said: “The FCA is reportedly going to take swift action when it comes to investigating why politicians’ bank accounts have been closed, but is offering no lifeline of help to the potentially thousands of ordinary innocent people who have been victims of debanking.

“This feels like a case of one rule for the political elite who have a direct line to FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi and another rule for everyone else, who currently have nowhere to turn to.”

Mr Asher, a senior regulatory consultant at law firm Setfords, has previously expressed concern that increasingly risk-averse banks are using artificial intelligence to close the accounts of people whose details appear on fraud risk databases but may have done nothing wrong.

He added: “Let’s put this into context. Some 340,000 accounts have been closed by banks with little or no warning in many cases.

“Politicians – or PEPs (Politically Exposed People) as they are referred to – make up less than 1% of this number, and among the other 99% there are many, many people who have done nothing wrong at all and whose financial worlds are in turmoil. Sadly, these people are contacting me for legal help every day.”

Banks rely on a small number of privately run databases to review whether an account-holder presents a risk of fraud.

But while the entries in these databases are supposed simply to indicate where further investigation is necessary, Mr Asher said some banks were using AI tools to rule out anyone whose data appeared on the list, even if further enquiries might reveal they were innocent.

He added that, in some cases, people’s data had been erroneously uploaded.

He said: “That is why I am calling on the FCA to force banks to adhere to a strict and transparent code of conduct for everyone with respect to bank account closures.

“It’s not just politicians and those with celebrity leverage whose rights need protection, consumers’ rights are currently not protected at all when it comes to debanking.

“Further, the UK Government and specifically Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt need to revisit the FCA’s remit and consider expanding it to include oversight of the activities of the fraud marker database operators who are behind the majority of these account closures.”

Part of the code of conduct Mr Asher is calling for would require banks to give customers a “specific, contestable reason” for closing their account and provide a clear way of appealing against a closure.