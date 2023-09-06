A9 dualling will not be finished before 2026 Scottish election – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

A9 dualling will not be finished before 2026 Scottish election – Yousaf

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf said frustration over delays to the project to dual the A9 are ‘understandable’ (Alamy/PA)
Humza Yousaf said frustration over delays to the project to dual the A9 are ‘understandable’ (Alamy/PA)

Work to dual the A9 will not be completed before the next Holyrood election in May 2026, the First Minister has said.

Humza Yousaf insisted the Scottish Government is still “absolutely committed” to ensuring the road, which runs from Perth to Inverness in the Highlands, is converted to dual-carriageway.

He said delays to the project are “regrettable” with “understandable” frustration from road users that there is currently no end date for the project.

Mr Yousaf used his keynote Programme for Government speech on Tuesday to highlight his commitment to the project, with Transport Scotland also publishing the contract notice for the £150 million stretch of work between Tomatin and Moy.

Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf said the Government is committed to fully dualling the A9 (PA)

Then transport minister Jenny Gilruth told MSPs in February that the work on that stretch needed to be retendered, saying only one bid had been made for the work and it did not represent value for money.

Transport Scotland now hopes to award a contract for the Tomatin to Moy stretch in early summer 2024, with the work expected to take around three years to complete.

Mr Yousaf said the Government will update MSPs on the overall timescale for completing the dualling of the A9 “later this year”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, he said: “I understand the disappointment around the delays in relation to the dualling of the A9, but we have spent over £400 million dualling the A9 from Inverness to Perth and I confirmed the latest section, the Tomatin to Moy section, getting approval.

“There should be no dubiety or no doubt about the fact that we are absolutely committed to dualling the A9.

“It won’t be done by 2026, we’ve made that clear, the original timetable around the dualling won’t be met.

“That’s regrettable, it’s understandable some of the frustration around that, but we have promised to come back to Parliament later this year to give an update on the timetable.”