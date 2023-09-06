Full list of schools with confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete

Here is a full list of schools with confirmed Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) as of August 30, according to the Department for Education.

The list is arranged alphabetically and reads, from left to right: name of school; type of action taken; primary or secondary school; type of school.

There are 147 schools where Raac has been confirmed and where action has been taken.

There are four types of action, defined as follows:

All pupils in face-to-face education: all students receiving face-to-face learning on site or nearby.

Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements: some remote learning is being offered on some days as not all students can currently receive face-to-face education.

Start of term delayed: accommodation is currently being finalised and start of term has been temporarily delayed.

Remote learning: settings will begin with remote learning whilst arrangements are finalised.

– Abbey Lane Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– All Saints C of E Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– Altrincham College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Anglo European School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Ark Boulton Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy sponsor led

– Arthur Bugler Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter

– Aston Manor Academy; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Barnes Farm Junior School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Batley Girls High School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Baynards Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Beehive Lane Community Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Bentfield Primary School and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Birchington Church of England Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school

– Bishop Douglass School Finchley; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school

– Brandhall Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Broomfield Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Foundation school

– Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter

– Canon Slade School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Carmel College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Cherry Tree Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Chipping Ongar Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Clacton County High School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Claydon High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter

– Cleeve Park School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Cockermouth School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Cranbourne; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Community school

– Danetree Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Denbigh School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– East Bergholt High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter

– East Tilbury Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Elmstead Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Eversley Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Ferryhill School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter

– Godinton Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Great Leighs Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school

– Hadleigh High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter

– Harlowbury Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Harwich and Dovercourt High School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy sponsor led

– Hatfield Heath Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Foundation school

– Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Hillhouse CofE Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Hockley Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Holcombe Grammar School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school

– Hornsey School for Girls; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Community school

– Hounsdown School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Jerounds Primary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Katherine Semar Infant School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Katherine Semar Junior School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– King Ethelbert School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Kingsdown School; Start of Term Delayed; Not applicable; Academy special converter

– Lambourne Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Langney Primary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Lubbins Park Primary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Markyate Village School and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Mayflower Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Mersea Island School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Foundation school

– Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Myatt Garden Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; – Community school

– Northampton International Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; All-through; Free schools

– Our Lady’s Catholic High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Voluntary aided school

– Outwoods Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Community school

– Palmarsh Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Park View School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Community school

– Parks Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Petroc; All pupils in face-to-face education; 16 plus; Further education

– Pippins School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Foundation school

– Prince Albert Junior and Infant School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Redhill School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Roding Valley High School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust); All pupils in face-to-face education; Not applicable; Special post 16 institution

– Sale Grammar School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Sandbach School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Free schools

– Scalby School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Seven Mills Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Shawfield Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Sir Thomas Boughey Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Springfield Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green; Fully remote learning; Primary; Academy converter

– St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston; Fully remote learning; Primary; Academy converter

– St Clere’s School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St Francis’ Catholic Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter

– St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St Gregory’s Catholic Science College; Fully remote learning; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Helena School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Ignatius College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Voluntary aided school

– St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Primary; Academy converter

– St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Primary; Academy converter

– St John Catholic Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St John Vianney RC Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school

– St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham; Fully remote learning; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– St Michael’s Catholic School; All pupils in face-to-face education; All-through; Academy converter

– St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter

– St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– St William of York Catholic Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– Stanway Fiveways Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Sunny Bank Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Tendring Technology College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Appleton School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Billericay School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Bromfords School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Foundation school

– The FitzWimarc School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Gilberd School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy sponsor led

– The Honywood Community Science School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The London Oratory School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Palmer Catholic Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Ramsey Academy, Halstead; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy sponsor led

– The Thomas Lord Audley School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Thurston Community College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Community school

– Waddesdon Church of England School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Wallingford School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Water Lane Primary Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Welbourne Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Wells Park School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Not applicable; Academy special converter

– White Court School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– White Hall Academy and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Widford School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Winter Gardens Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Wood Green Academy; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Woodkirk Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Woodville Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter

– Wyburns Primary School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Primary; Academy converter