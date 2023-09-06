Free school meals for all primary children not expected until 2026 – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Free school meals for all primary children not expected until 2026 – Yousaf

By Press Association
The Scottish Government will expand free school meals to P6 and P7 pupils in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment in the next year (PA)
The Scottish Government will expand free school meals to P6 and P7 pupils in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment in the next year (PA)

Free school meals will not be available to all primary pupils until 2026, the First Minister has clarified following his Programme for Government speech.

Humza Yousaf set out his agenda for the next year in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday and he pledged to expand free school meals in the “year ahead”.

However the Programme for Government document states the move requires getting adequate infrastructure in place, with the full expansion taking place in 2026.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the Thistle Foundation in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Mr Yousaf said the next phase of the expansion will see those in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment receive free lunches, and it is hoped that will be rolled out in the “next year”.

Mr Yousaf earlier dismissed claims he had pushed back the commitment to roll out the policy universally, with the 2021/22 Programme for Government, published in September 2021, stating it would be in place “within the next 12 months”.

Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf said all primary pupils will receive free school lunches by 2026 (PA)

He said the commitment is to implement the policy for primary school pupils by the “end of the parliamentary term” in 2026.

He told journalists: “I stand on that manifesto that we were elected upon that we said we will expand universal provision for P6 and P7 through the course of this parliamentary term.

“What I’ve said yesterday is that when it comes to the next phase of that expansion, it will be for those P6 and P7 that are eligible for the Scottish Child Payment and that we hope to do next year.”

Closing his speech on Tuesday, he had told Holyrood: “In the year ahead… we will expand free school meals.”

All other primary school pupils, from P1 to P5, already receive free school lunches.

Under the next phase, low-income families in receipt of certain benefits which make them eligible for the Scottish Child Payment will be given free lunches.

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said the commitment highlighted the “broken promises” made by the First Minister.

He said: “On free school meals, he sought to dupe listeners into believing the SNP haven’t back-tacked when they clearly have.

“Their 2021 Programme for Government was explicit that free school meals would be provided to all primary school pupils by August 2022, yet now he’s kicking the can down the road until 2026.”