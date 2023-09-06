MP calls for defibrillators to be installed in every new housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP calls for defibrillators to be installed in every new housing development

By Press Association
Image of a defibrillator unit (Komotion/Landreth Studios/PA)
A Tory MP has called for automated external defibrillators to be made an essential component of every new housing development.

Stephen Metcalfe introduced his Automated External Defibrillators (housing developments) Bill to the Commons, describing it as a “vital step in our endeavour to increase arrest survival rates”.

The proposed legislation mandates the inclusion of defibrillators in all new housing developments and secures funding for their maintenance.

The South Basildon and East Thurrock MP said: “While I acknowledge the very positive steps that have been taken to provide defibrillators in every school, and on our high streets…this Bill specifically targets one area which is yet to be addressed, private residential homes.

“As such, it is crucial to note that most of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, in fact occur in private residential homes.

“In the UK, according to the Resuscitation Council, more than 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the home.

“However, when I looked at the defib finder online for my constituency and others, it was apparent that defibrillators are predominantly installed in non-residential areas. This is a problem.”

UK Parliament portraits
Tory MP Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock) (David Woolfall/UK Parliament)

Mr Metcalfe argued in Sweden, researchers have found that a person is three times more likely to survive a cardiac arrest in public than at home.

He noted: “This statistic could be mirrored in the UK, which is why I am calling for a legal requirement to ensure that all new housing developments have a defibrillator as an essential piece of life-saving equipment.”

On the additional financial burden on developers, he said: “The cost of a defib is small in relation to the entire budget of a housing project, just over £1,000.”

He concluded his speech, saying: “My Bill has two very important aspects.

“One, the provision of defibrillators in every new housing development over 10 dwellings and two, the provision of 10 years maintenance funding, all for around an additional cost of £2,500 or £250 a property.

“A small price to pay for immediate access to a life-saving defibrillator.”

Mr Metcalfe presented his Bill via the 10-minute rule motion procedure, which allowed him 10 minutes to outline her proposals.

The Bill was listed for second reading on November 24, but it is unlikely to make further progress in its current form due to a lack of parliamentary time to debate Bills tabled by backbench MPs.