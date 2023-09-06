Yousaf brands potential football bus changes ‘ludicrous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf brands potential football bus changes ‘ludicrous’

By Press Association
The First Minister was speaking during a visit on Wednesday (Robert Perry/PA)
The First Minister was speaking during a visit on Wednesday (Robert Perry/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister has said potential changes to guidance on how sports fans can use private hire buses to get to events are “ludicrous” and “unworkable”.

Last week, the Traffic Commissioners of Great Britain opened a consultation on changes to voluntary guidance which would include buses carrying fans not being allowed to stop within 10 miles of a stadium before or after a match without police permission, buses not being allowed to stop at pubs unless a “substantial meal” is being served and fans forced to arrive between one and two hours before a game and leave within 30 mins of the end.

The proposals drew the ire of Scottish football clubs, their governing bodies and politicians, with a joint statement from the Scottish Professional Football League, the Scottish Women’s Premier League and the Scottish FA describing them as “unnecessary and heavy-handed”.

Speaking to journalists during a visit on Wednesday, Humza Yousaf weighed in, saying: “I have no idea where they have come from.

“They’ve come without any consultation with the Scottish Government, as far as I can see, no consultation with Scottish football clubs – they seem completely unworkable.

“My (sport) minister Maree Todd… will be writing to the UK Government and to the traffic commissioner to understand where these ludicrous proposals have come from.”

He added: “I don’t know why they’ve been suggested here in Scotland and I’m very much aligned with the Scottish Football Association and clubs who have expressed a deep level of concern about these proposals.”

Asked if the guidelines could just be ignored, the First Minster said: “They will probably be ignored, but I don’t understand where they’ve come from and, frankly, what kind of problems these guidelines are trying to solve.”

Opposition to the proposals has crossed party boundaries, with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – a serving football referee – saying on X, formerly Twitter, they were “completely disproportionate” and “make no sense”, adding he had expressed his view to the UK Government.

The consultation is due to close on November 24.