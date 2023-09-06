Yousaf brands potential football bus changes ‘ludicrous’

Scotland’s First Minister has said potential changes to guidance on how sports fans can use private hire buses to get to events are “ludicrous” and “unworkable”.

Last week, the Traffic Commissioners of Great Britain opened a consultation on changes to voluntary guidance which would include buses carrying fans not being allowed to stop within 10 miles of a stadium before or after a match without police permission, buses not being allowed to stop at pubs unless a “substantial meal” is being served and fans forced to arrive between one and two hours before a game and leave within 30 mins of the end.

The proposals drew the ire of Scottish football clubs, their governing bodies and politicians, with a joint statement from the Scottish Professional Football League, the Scottish Women’s Premier League and the Scottish FA describing them as “unnecessary and heavy-handed”.

These ludicrous plans are completely disproportionate. The proposals make no sense for the Scottish game and should be scrapped immediately. I’ve made that clear to the UK government. https://t.co/YWWb3gOeKI — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) September 6, 2023

Speaking to journalists during a visit on Wednesday, Humza Yousaf weighed in, saying: “I have no idea where they have come from.

“They’ve come without any consultation with the Scottish Government, as far as I can see, no consultation with Scottish football clubs – they seem completely unworkable.

“My (sport) minister Maree Todd… will be writing to the UK Government and to the traffic commissioner to understand where these ludicrous proposals have come from.”

He added: “I don’t know why they’ve been suggested here in Scotland and I’m very much aligned with the Scottish Football Association and clubs who have expressed a deep level of concern about these proposals.”

Asked if the guidelines could just be ignored, the First Minster said: “They will probably be ignored, but I don’t understand where they’ve come from and, frankly, what kind of problems these guidelines are trying to solve.”

Opposition to the proposals has crossed party boundaries, with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – a serving football referee – saying on X, formerly Twitter, they were “completely disproportionate” and “make no sense”, adding he had expressed his view to the UK Government.

The consultation is due to close on November 24.