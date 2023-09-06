Sunak closing in on announcing UK rejoining EU’s Horizon science programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak closing in on announcing UK rejoining EU’s Horizon science programme

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears likely to announce the move (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears likely to announce the move (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak appears set to announce that the UK will rejoin the European Union’s £85 billion Horizon science research programme.

Sources familiar with the negotiations between the two sides said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister has given the go-ahead for a deal to be finalised.

The level of compensation for the UK being frozen out of the scheme during a tit-for-tat retaliation in a post-Brexit row over Northern Ireland is still thought to be an issue.

A deal could be announced within days, as first reported by Bloomberg.

Rishi Sunak visits Kent Scientific Services
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears set to agree terms to rejoin the Horizon scheme (Daniel Leal/PA)

One source told the PA news agency that Mr Sunak had signalled his approval of the deal but that the level of compensation for the two missed years of collaboration could still be an issue.

A conversation with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen would be expected before the announcement.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak told MPs his “priority and preference” was to associate with Horizon but “on terms that are right for both the British taxpayer and for British science and research”.

In a hint at a possible breakthrough, he said the Government had been “extensively involved in discussions” with the EU and “I hope to be able to conclude those successfully”.

Brexit
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held out the prospect of Horizon co-operation after the signing of the Windsor Agreement with Rishi Sunak (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Whitehall sources said in July that a draft deal was with the Prime Minister, prompting scientists to cautiously celebrate the development.

But Downing Street said a UK-based alternative known as Pioneer remained on the table as Mr Sunak continued to be concerned about “value for money”.

Horizon is a collaboration involving Europe’s leading research institutes and technology companies.

EU member states contribute funds, which are then allocated to individuals or organisations on merit.

Post-Brexit Britain continued to participate under the trade deal brokered with Brussels but was locked out during the bitter row over trading rules for Northern Ireland in 2020.