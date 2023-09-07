Pay grievances put Border Force at ‘heightened’ risk of corruption – inspector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Pay grievances put Border Force at ‘heightened’ risk of corruption – inspector

By Press Association
Dissatisfaction over pay and conditions has increased the risk of corruption in the Border Force, the Government’s watchdog has said (PA)
Dissatisfaction over pay and conditions has increased the risk of corruption in the Border Force, the Government’s watchdog has said (PA)

Dissatisfaction over pay and conditions has increased the risk of corruption in the Border Force, the Government’s watchdog has said.

David Neal, the chief inspector of borders and immigration, said in a report on Thursday that the UK’s border security agency could face its own version of the scandals that have engulfed policing if it does not improve its ability to deal with “insider threat”.

His comments are the result of an inspection carried out at the beginning of the year which found “confused” leadership structures and a lack of data hampered the Border Force’s ability to prevent staff abusing their positions for personal gain.

The inspection also found “a lack of engagement” and “wide-level disaffection within the organisation”, particularly over pay, meant “the risk to Border Force from insider threat is likely heightened, and it is currently challenging to attain support across the organisation for the risk mitigation measures they would like to introduce”.

Industrial strike
Strikes by Border Force personnel saw members of the armed forces brought in to provide cover at passport control (PA)

That disaffection has resulted in a number of strikes by Border Force staff this year, causing disruption at airports and requiring the armed forces to be brought in to provide cover for striking workers.

Mr Neal said: “Policing is facing the damaging fallout of an organisational structure that is failing to properly account for its insider threat.

“As a law enforcement agency, Border Force needs to be equipped for success. On the evidence of this inspection, it does not appear to be as well-equipped as it could or ought to be, which risks wider reputational consequence.”

Mr Neal also criticised the Home Office’s handling of his report, which was completed in May but has only now been published, six weeks after it was due to be released.

The report has also been subject to several redactions by the Home Office, including the omission of one of the inspector’s recommendations.

The chief inspector questioned the need for the redactions, saying: “While I understand the inclination on the part of ministers and officials to resist the release of information that they see as potentially useful to criminality, this needs to be balanced against oversight and independent scrutiny.

“In this report, I consider that some of the redactions fail to meet the high ‘reasons of national security’ threshold set out in the Borders Act. I am not clear how that assertion is now tested, but it is certainly an issue on which the Home Office should reflect. I have raised this issue regularly with officials since my appointment.”

Mr Neal said he has been unable to discuss the issues raised in the report with the immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, whom he has not met since March 21.

In its response, the Home Office accepted or partially accepted all of the inspector’s recommendations, saying it is “pleased” the Border Force is willing to “build organisational trust” but recognising there was “more to do”.