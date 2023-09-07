Tory chairman calls for Carol Vorderman to apologise over ‘defamatory’ tweets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory chairman calls for Carol Vorderman to apologise over ‘defamatory’ tweets

By Press Association
Carol Vorderman has been urged to apologise (Ian West/PA)
Tory chairman Greg Hands has called for Carol Vorderman to apologise for posting “defamatory and damaging” tweets about his involvement in a lifestyle firm being awarded a £25.8 million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract in 2020.

The former Countdown star is said to have deleted a number of tweets about Mr Hands and posted a new statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, saying there was “no impropriety on his part”.

It comes after emails obtained by the Good Law Project show Mr Hands was approached on his personal email account by Mark Higton – a former chairman of the Hammersmith Conservatives – on April 7 2020 with information about a contact offering PPE and ventilators, before the Chelsea and Fulham MP Mr Hands passed the offer on to officials. Luxe Lifestyle was subsequently awarded a contract to supply gowns and masks.

Now Mr Hands has posted on the social media site to say he is “delighted” the tweets have been removed and called for Vorderman to apologise.

Carol Vorderman posted: “I’ve been contacted by Greg Hands MP in response to my tweets about his involvement in the granting of a Covid-19 healthcare contract to Luxe Lifestyle in 2020.

“While the awarding of this contract was unfortunate, and there remain serious questions about the VIP Lane, I’m happy to accept Mr Hands’ assurance that his role in the process was simply to refer the approach to the JACT, and that there was no impropriety on his part.”

Mr Hands shared an image of Vorderman’s statement, along with a message saying: “After a six month campaign of defamation & vilification, @carolvorders has today finally withdrawn her allegations.

“She accused me of ‘illegal corruption’, phoning a friend to say ‘here’s a nice little £25.8m PPE contract for you mate’ & having my ‘hands in the cookie jar’

“These tweets were defamatory and damaging.

“I am delighted that today she has removed 22 false and defamatory tweets, videos & more.

“Also, the JACT was not ‘a VIP Lane’ – it was the Government’s official collection point for such offers.

“She should now apologise.”