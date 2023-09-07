No plans to hand out more student visas to secure India trade deal, No 10 says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No plans to hand out more student visas to secure India trade deal, No 10 says

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima earlier this year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Downing Street has sought to quell Cabinet concerns that a possible free trade deal with India will involve handing out more student visas.

Rishi Sunak is travelling to the G20 summit in New Delhi at the weekend as negotiations continue over a post-Brexit trade deal.

Suella Braverman raised concerns at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting about India’s reported desire for any deal to bring a relaxation in immigration controls for Indians, according to The Sun.

The Home Secretary has previously been vocal about her “reservations” about an increase in migrant numbers.

But No 10 on Thursday stressed that there are no plans to change the UK’s immigration policy to secure the deal.

Asked about reports of the Cabinet rift, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I can’t get into what was or was not discussed in Cabinet.

“I think there’s an important points to stress on visas. The Prime Minister has been clear he believes that the current levels of migration are too high. He and the Home Secretary, indeed the immigration minister (Robert Jenrick), are united in their commitment to reducing net migration.

“I can’t comment on the details of ongoing negotiations, but to be crystal clear, there are no plans to change our immigration policy to achieve this free trade agreement. That includes student visas.”

However, the official indicated an expansion of business visas would potentially be considered.

He said: “The mobility provisions that are considered as part of trade deals as standard relate to the temporary movement of business people.”