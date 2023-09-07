Labour enjoys boost to election war chest as Tories recover from 2022 turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour enjoys boost to election war chest as Tories recover from 2022 turmoil

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has enjoyed a boost in donations under his leadership (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Labour raised almost £7.5 million in donations between April and June this year, continuing one of the most successful fundraising periods in the party’s history.

While Labour continued to receive funds from trade unions, the boost in its war chest came mainly from private individuals who donated more than £6 million.

The bulk of the money came from just two individuals. Lord Sainsbury, the long-standing Labour donor, provided £3 million while former Autoglass boss Gary Lubner gave £2.3 million.

Lord Sainsbury had previously cut off his support to the party under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and in 2019 gave £8 million to the Liberal Democrats, but returned to the Labour fold in 2022 with a £2 million donation.

Mr Lubner’s gift follows his pledge to provide Labour with £5 million ahead of the next general election, and he gave £500,000 to the party in the first three months of 2023.

Lord Sainsbury (right) has long been a prominent Labour donor, but cut ties with the party during the Corbyn years (Steve Parsons/PA)

The record level of donations comes two weeks after the party published accounts showing it returned a £2.7 million surplus last year.

So far this year the party has raised a total of £11.9 million in donations.

A Labour spokesman said: “Thanks to Keir Starmer’s leadership, the Labour Party saw significant financial growth throughout 2022, and our finances have gone from strength to strength this year as we set out our five missions to transform Britain.

“The Labour Party is a changed party that is serious about getting into government and building a better Britain.”

Other significant donations to Labour included a combined £739,000 from trade unions GMB, Unison and Usdaw, £250,000 from former Slough MP Fiona Mactaggart and £50,000 from former Tory donor Gareth Quarry.

Figures published by the Electoral Commission also show the Conservatives enjoyed a successful three months after a challenging 2022, raising £9.9 million in donations.

More than half of that came from health entrepreneur Frank Hester, whose £5 million gift was revealed earlier this week.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard gave £1 million to the Conservatives, his largest donation to the party yet. Since 2019, Mr Howard has given the party a total of £1.6 million.

The donations build on a successful fundraising start to 2023, in which the Conservatives have raised £22 million so far.

Turmoil within the party saw donations fall to just £7.5 million in the second half of last year, contributing to an overall loss for 2022.

The Liberal Democrats secured £1.5 million in donations, including £25,000 from former leader Sir Nick Clegg