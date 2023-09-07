Harriet Harman seeks sleaze watchdog role after chairing Johnson probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Harriet Harman seeks sleaze watchdog role after chairing Johnson probe

By Press Association
Senior Labour MP Harriet is bidding to become the next chair of the Standards Committee (Niall Carson/PA)
Senior Labour MP Harriet is bidding to become the next chair of the Standards Committee (Niall Carson/PA)

Harriet Harman, the veteran Labour MP who chaired the probe that ruled Boris Johnson had lied to MPs over partygate, is now bidding to head up a key sleaze watchdog in Parliament.

The senior Labour parliamentarian has thrown her hat in the ring to replace party colleague Chris Bryant as chair of the Commons Standards Committee.

It comes after Mr Bryant was appointed shadow minister for creative industries and digital by Sir Keir Starmer.

Ms Harman confirmed that she was seeking election to the role on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, now known as X, she thanked Mr Bryant for his “leadership of Parliament’s Committee on Standards”.

“There’s now a vacancy for Chair. I am putting my name forward for election.”

Ms Harman chaired the seven-person cross-party Privileges Committee inquiry into Mr Johnson, which in June found that the former prime minister had committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by deliberately misleading the Commons with his partygate denials.

The powerful Committee on Standards works alongside the Parliamentary Commissioner on Standards to oversee MPs’ conduct and make decisions on individual complaints.

Commons rules mean the chair of the Standards Committee must come from the Opposition, so Mr Bryant’s successor has to be a Labour MP elected in a secret ballot of the House.

Ms Harman has already confirmed that she plans to stand down at the next election, after nearly 40 years as an MP.

It means that if successful she will be in the role until the Prime Minister calls the next election, expected before January 2025.