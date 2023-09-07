Yousaf will support fans who ignore ‘ludicrous’ proposed guidelines for buses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf will support fans who ignore ‘ludicrous’ proposed guidelines for buses

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf has said he would support football fans who ignore a proposed change in guidance regarding travelling arrangements on supporters’ buses (Robert Perry/PA)
Humza Yousaf has said he would support football fans who ignore “ludicrous” new guidance concerning the travel arrangements on supporters’ buses.

The Scottish First Minister said he “absolutely” agreed with backbench MSP Stuart McMillan that the proposed changes – announced last week by the Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain – should be “shown the red card”.

Mr McMillan raised the issue after a consultation was announced on changes to voluntary guidance, which would mean fans travelling on buses to games would not be allowed to stop at pubs unless a “substantial meal” was served.

The changes, which have attracted criticism from football clubs and bodies such as the Scottish Football Association (SFA), the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL), would also require fans to arrive at a match between one and two hours before kick-off and leave within 30 minutes at the end.

The changes could impact on football fans who travel to and from matches on private buses. (Steve Welsh/PA)

Mr McMillan described the proposals as “draconian” as he asked the First Minister if they should “be shown the red card”.

Mr Yousaf said he had “no idea” why the changes had been put forward for fans in Scotland, as he said Scottish Government ministers had not been consulted.

Sports minister Maree Todd has now written to the Traffic Commissioners “to better understand where these ludicrous proposals have come from”, he told MSPs.

The First Minister added: “They are voluntary guidance therefore I would suspect they will be ignored and I would support that action.”

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Yousaf said: “They have come forward without a single word of consultation with Scottish Government ministers, neither with the football authorities or indeed most importantly, most crucially I would suggest, with the thousands, if not millions of football fans who would be negatively impacted by these proposals.”