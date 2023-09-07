Jimmy Carr postpones tour date after theatre closes for review of concrete risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Carr postpones tour date after theatre closes for review of concrete risk

By Press Association
Jimmy Carr has postponed a show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jimmy Carr has been forced to postpone a show in Kent after the theatre closed to review the use of dangerous concrete in the building.

The comedian, 50, announced that his Friday performance at The Orchard Theatre as part of his Terribly Funny 2.0 tour would be rearranged after Dartford Borough Council suspended all shows “with immediate effect” until the end of September.

The review comes over fears that the theatre, built in 1983, used reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) which could pose a safety risk.

Carr, known for his stand-up routines and hosting roles on shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, tweeted: “Unfortunately, my tour show at Dartford Orchard Theatre on Friday September 8 will not be going ahead.

“The venue is closing temporarily to review the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in the building.”

Carr said ticket providers will contact audience members with details of the new show date in due course.

The Orchard Theatre tweeted: “We’re sorry to announce that all September events at the Orchard Theatre have been suspended.

“This is due to a closure as agreed with Dartford Borough Council while a review is carried out around the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in the building.”

In a statement, Dartford Borough Council said it had been commissioning regular surveys on The Orchard Theatre and the last report in April continued to suggest that defects in the Raac panels in the theatre’s roof were “not significant”.

It said it had been planning to replace panels in the “medium to long term” but a routine inspection carried out on Monday led to a consultant recommending the theatre close until further surveys could be carried out and a solution identified.

Jeremy Kite, leader of the council, said: “It’s not the news that anyone wants to hear but there is nothing more important than the safety of the audiences, staff, artists, volunteers and everyone at the venue.

“This problem was embedded in the building at the time of its construction in 1983 and it is one of thousands of buildings built using this construction method.

“Although any closure is a blow, we are in the fortunate position to have the resources and determination to put the building right and reopen it for the benefit of residents.

“Both Dartford Borough Council and Trafalgar Theatres are committed to making the necessary adaptations required as soon as possible to allow performances to recommence.

“We, and our partners at Trafalgar Theatres, know this will cause inconvenience and disappointment, but the safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority.”