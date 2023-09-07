Winnie Ewing hailed by daughter as ‘heroine and patriot’ in Holyrood tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winnie Ewing hailed by daughter as ‘heroine and patriot’ in Holyrood tribute

By Press Association
Holyrood has paid traibute to former MSP, MP and MEP Winnie Ewing (PA)
SNP MSP Annabelle Ewing has paid an emotional tribute to her mother Winnie, calling her a “trailblazer for women”, a “heroine and a patriot”.

Ms Ewing spoke as Holyrood debated a motion of condolence following her mother’s death in June.

In a lengthy career in politics, the 93-year-old, who was known as Madame Ecosse, represented the SNP at Westminster, the European Parliament and then at Holyrood.

Mrs Ewing is survived by her three children – Fergus and Annabelle, who followed in their mother’s footsteps to become SNP MSPs, and Terry.

Speaking at Holyrood, where the flags were lowered on Thursday, her daughter said: “Winnie was a trailblazer for women, she was a legend in her own lifetime. A heroine and a patriot.

“But for the family she was also our mum, and Fergus, Terry and I are inordinately proud of her.”

She spoke of her mother’s “long track record of electoral success”, which began when she won the Hamilton by-election in 1967, becoming Scotland’s first ever female parliamentarian.

Ms Ewing said her mother had been able to “inspire people”, adding: “She was not just clever, kind and generous, she was not only stylish and charismatic, but Winnie walked in other people’s shoes and they knew she would speak up for them.

“Winnie transformed political campaigning, she spoke directly to people, in their factories, in their homes and on the streets.”

Annabelle Ewing campaigning with her mother Winnie in 1999 (PA)

Her mother’s victory in Hamilton created a “new mood of optimism there and across Scotland”, Ms Ewing said.

“It is simply beyond doubt that Winnie blazed a trail for women, she was far ahead of her time.”

Mrs Ewing’s time in politics came after a successful spell as a lawyer, with her daughter recalling how her mother had set up her own legal practice at the age of 28 and had been a “respected and busy Glasgow criminal defence lawyer”.

She said: “Winnie demonstrated that a woman’s place was wherever she chose it to be, including in politics.”

First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf said Scotland had lost a “relentless champion and a true pioneer” following Mrs Ewing’s death.

He added: “The SNP would categorically not be where we are today without the contribution of Winnie.

“With her passing my party mourns the loss of a giant of our movement, both in terms of contribution and sheer force of personality.”