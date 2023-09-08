India ‘very near and dear to me’ says Sunak ahead of New Delhi summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
India ‘very near and dear to me’ says Sunak ahead of New Delhi summit

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India (PA)
Rishi Sunak said it was “special” to be visiting India again, a country which he revealed refers to him as its “son-in-law”.

The Conservative Party leader is due to arrive in New Delhi on Friday ahead of the weekend’s G20 summit.

He is the first British prime minister of Indian descent and was a regular visitor to the country before being promoted to Chancellor by former No 10 incumbent Boris Johnson shortly before the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The MP for Richmond, Yorkshire, was born in Hampshire, to Indian migrant parents – a pharmacist mother and a GP father.

The 43-year-old is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murty, the founder of Indian IT giant Infosys and a major figure in the country.

The Prime Minister was asked by reporters travelling from London to the Indian capital with him what it meant to be returning to India as Prime Minister.

He said: “Of course it is special. I’ll be visiting a country that is very near and dear to me.

“I haven’t been back for a few years. I was meant to go actually in 2020.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak

“We take our family typically in February half term every year, and I got made chancellor right before and I didn’t get to go with the rest of my family then, so I haven’t been for a little while.”

He continued: “It is obviously special. I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India’s son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately.

“But look, I’m excited to be back. It is nice to have Akshata with me as well.”

The Prime Minister has not shied away from talking about his Indian origins and love for cricket.

He has also spoken about his abstinence from beef on religious grounds as a devout Hindu.

In 2020, he told reporters: “I am thoroughly British, this is my home and my country, but my cultural heritage is Indian.”

During his time in New Delhi, Mr Sunak is scheduled to visit important Indian cultural and religious sites, with a trip to a Hindu temple planned during his three-day stay.