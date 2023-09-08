Schools that miss concrete survey deadline will not be ‘named and shamed’

The Department for Education is expected to publish the percentage of schools that have missed a Friday deadline to return a survey about potential crumbling concrete in their buildings.

The figures could be released as soon as Friday, the PA news agency understands.

But ministers have backed off any plan to “name and shame” schools that fail to respond.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had this week urged the 5% of schools, or the bodies responsible for them, to fill out the survey.

An email was also sent on Monday evening by education minister Baroness Barran to the responsible bodies for schools that had not completed the Raac questionnaire, calling on them to respond by September 8 at the latest.

That email warned that the Department for Education would “likely … be required to publish information about schools which have Raac, schools which do not, and schools where there is still uncertainty”.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan leaves Essex County Hall in Chelmsford following a meeting to discuss schools affected with sub standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Department for Education confirmed on Friday that it would not be publishing a list of schools that have not completed the survey.

The move had sparked a backlash from school leaders and trade unions, with claims that some academy trust and school officials who have been urged by ministers to return the Government’s questionnaire had submitted the forms many months ago.

It had also sparked claims that it was an attempt to “name and shame” schools.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and the National Association of Head Teachers have both questioned whether there could be errors within the department’s record keeping.

ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton said: “We understand that education minister Baroness Barran has now given an assurance that ‘responsible bodies’ will not be named publicly over supposedly unreturned surveys.

“This assurance has been given after it emerged that many of them have in fact returned these surveys several months ago – and in some cases on repeated occasions – but the Department for Education’s records are inaccurate.

“However, we have not had this assurance directly given to us and we remain concerned. The Government’s handling of the Raac crisis has been utterly shambolic.”

The Government remains under pressure over the concrete crisis, with concerns about the state of school buildings sparking anxiety about the presence of Raac in other publicly-owned buildings and infrastructure.