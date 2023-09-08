Holyrood committee ‘passed from pillar to post’ by UK ministers on DRS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Holyrood committee ‘passed from pillar to post’ by UK ministers on DRS

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has delayed its deposit return scheme until October 2024 at the earliest (Alamy/PA)
The Scottish Government has delayed its deposit return scheme until October 2024 at the earliest (Alamy/PA)

A Holyrood committee has complained of being “passed from pillar to post” by the UK Government as it seeks to question ministers over Scotland’s delayed deposit return scheme (DRS).

MSPs on the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee had initially asked Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to come and answer questions, however he told them it may be more helpful for a minister from the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to do so.

When the committee then wrote to Defra, minister Rebecca Pow told it she “unfortunately” would “politely decline” the invitation to appear before MSPs.

Committee convener Edward Mountain has now written to Mr Jack again, telling him the committee is finding the process “frustrating”.

The Conservative MSP told Mr Jack: “It is not helpful to be passed from pillar to post by two arms of the same Government, when a co-ordinated response agreed between your two departments setting out whether the invitation could be accepted ought, in the committee’s view, to have been possible.”

Mr Mountain said he appreciates there may be “good reasons” why the UK Government “should not, at this point, take part in a public discussion on the DRS, and wider issues relating to intergovernmental relations around it”.

But he added it is “also disappointing” that neither Mr Jack nor Ms Pow gave “any substantive reasons for turning our invitation down”.

The Scottish Government has delayed the implementation of its deposit return scheme – which will see a levy charged on drinks sold in cans and bottles – until October 2024 at the earliest, to tie in with a similar scheme south of the border.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has been asked to respond to the committee by September 30 (James Manning/PA)

Mr Mountain told the Scottish Secretary the “difficulties around DRS”, as well as the potential financial implications for taxpayers, are a “matter of great public interest and concern in Scotland” and it is “therefore reasonable to expect a clear explanation of why the invitation was declined”.

He appealed to Mr Jack to give the matter “further consideration”, setting a deadline of the end of September for him to respond.

Mr Mountain also said the “delays and setbacks” with the DRS had “laid bare that intergovernmental relations need sharpened up”, insisting ways of improving the situation “must be discussed and implemented at speed”.

He said: “This is why we are disappointed that the Secretary of State for Scotland referred our invitation to Defra – only for Defra to ‘politely decline’.

“Being passed from pillar to post by two arms of the same Government is both frustrating and unhelpful.

“We hope for a more positive response by September 30.”