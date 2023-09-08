Animal cruelty content targeted in Online Safety Bill amendment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Animal cruelty content targeted in Online Safety Bill amendment

By Press Association
The change will be made to the Online Safety Bill currently going through Parliament (PA)
Social media platforms will be required to proactively remove animal torture content on their sites under an amendment to the Online Safety Bill tabled by the Government.

The update to the proposed online safety laws – which are currently moving through Parliament – would require platforms to put systems and processes in place to tackle content that encourages or facilitates animal torture.

The amendment would see such content classified as a priority offence in the Bill – alongside content like child sexual abuse, threats to kill and revenge pornography – which firms are required to remove or face fines of up to £18 million or 10% of their global annual revenue.

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “This kind of activity is deeply disturbing and not something an animal-friendly nation like the UK should ever tolerate.

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan commended the changes (PA)

“Social media sites must not be used as platforms to promote the sadistic and harrowing actions of some deeply depraved internet users, and today we’re taking steps to make sure it is swiftly removed so both animals and users can be protected.

“The Online Safety Bill will make the UK the safest place in the world to be a child online, and it will now stop the proliferation of animal abuse too.”

The amendment is being tabled ahead of the House of Commons considering amendments made by the House of Lords next week.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said: “We are a nation of animal lovers and the UK has some of the highest animal welfare standards worldwide.

“Animal abuse is abhorrent and should not be circulating online, so these new rules will ensure social media platforms act swiftly to remove this content.”