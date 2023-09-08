Homeowners need more help from UK Government with mortgages – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homeowners need more help from UK Government with mortgages – Yousaf

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf said the UK Government must do more to help people facing soaring mortgage bills (PA)
Humza Yousaf said the UK Government must do more to help people facing soaring mortgage bills (PA)

Scotland’s First Minister has challenged the UK Government to do more to help homeowners struggling with “excruciating mortgage rates”.

Humza Yousaf made the plea ahead of a campaign visit to support Katy Loudon, the SNP’s candidate in the upcoming Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Ms Loudon has already written to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to call for a mortgage tax relief scheme to be introduced, to help homeowners who are struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Yousaf claimed that as a “direct result of financial mismanagement at Westminster, homeowners and first-time buyers in Scotland have been left dealing with excruciating mortgage rates”.

A tax relief scheme could allow people to make mortgage repayments from their salary prior to tax and national insurance being taken off.

Mr Yousaf said UK ministers are “not doing enough for homeowners who are struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis Westminster created”.

He added: “The UK Government must do more for those with mortgages, especially given Westminster has created the cost-of-living crisis.

“While the Tories offer little support for households, and Labour all too happy to protect the status quo, the SNP’s Katy Loudon has taken the initiative and is standing up for homeowners in her area and across Scotland.”

Humza Yousaf and Katy Loudon
Humza Yousaf joined Katy Loudon on the campaign trail in Blantyre in July (PA)

Mr Yousaf urged the Chancellor to “listen to Katy’s calls for a tax relief scheme on mortgage payments”, arguing it could “help keep more cash in the pockets of thousands of households across the country”.

The SNP leader was also critical of Labour – which is looking to win the Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat back from the SNP – saying Sir Keir Starmer’s party “continue to make screeching U-turns to try and win Tory votes”.

In contrast, Mr Yousaf claimed: “The SNP is offering real solutions for people struggling with the cost of living, and outlining its positive vision for Scotland.

“A vote for the SNP’s Katy Loudon is a vote for a local MP that understands the real issues facing the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West, and who will ensure their voice is heard at Westminster.”

An HM Treasury spokesperson said: “The best thing we can do for borrowers with mortgages of any term is bear down on inflation and our plan to halve it this year is working, with the majority of external forecasters expecting us to achieve our ambition.

“Our Mortgage Charter, covering 90% of the mortgage market, is already helping people get through this difficult time by giving extra protections against repossessions and making it easier to manage monthly repayments.”