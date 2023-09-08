Climate campaigners announce plans to march through Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climate campaigners announce plans to march through Edinburgh

By Press Association
Climate campaigners have announced a march through Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Climate campaigners will march through Edinburgh next week, joining a global day of action against fossil fuels.

The march, due to take place next Saturday, will coincide with similar demonstrations elsewhere in the world, including a march in New York the following day.

The Edinburgh event has been organised by a coalition of groups, including the Edinburgh Climate Coalition, Friends of the Earth Scotland, Fridays for Future, Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace Edinburgh.

Marchers are expected to protest against the controversial Rosebank oil field near Shetland, which is currently being considered by the UK Government, following calls for this week for the Scottish Government to campaign against the development.

In an open letter this week, Friends of the Earth Scotland called for First Minister Humza Yousaf to “get off the fence” on Rosebank.

They will also criticise plans for a gas-fired power plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Discussing the march scheduled for September 16, one of the campaigners, Rosie Hampton, said: “Politicians are failing to deliver the fair and fast transition away from fossil fuels that is desperately needed by workers, communities and the climate.

“Both the Scottish and UK Governments are listening to oil and gas lobbyists instead of what climate scientists are telling them and the devastating evidence of extreme weather around the world.

“The Scottish Government is considering approving a huge, new, gas-fired, power station at Peterhead despite the fact it will lock us into fossil fuels for decades to come.

“The developers have admitted the plant will worsen climate pollution, so Scottish ministers must use their power and responsibility to reject this new fossil fuel infrastructure.”

“By putting in place a credible plan to transition to renewable energy people in Scotland can have warm homes, excellent public transport and good green jobs.

“We hope that as many people as possible can join us in the streets to bring this message to both the Scottish and the UK Government.”

Edinburgh Climate Coalition activist, Evelyn McGregor, said: “The protest is part of the biggest ever global day of action against fossil fuels.

“We’re getting organised and protesting because of Rishi Sunak’s promise to give out hundreds of new oil licences despite the record-breaking temperatures, extreme weather and terrifying wildfires this summer.

“By choosing to max out fossil fuels, politicians are lighting the climate’s touch paper and signing a death sentence for millions of people.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government has set out a clear pathway to deliver on our global climate commitments and capitalise on the enormous opportunities offered by becoming a net zero economy – unlocking our potential as a renewables powerhouse.

“Our focus must be on meeting our energy security needs, reducing emissions and delivering affordable energy supplies whilst ensuring a just transition for our oil and gas workforce as North Sea resources decline.

“Decisions on oil and gas exploration and licensing remain reserved to the UK Government and we have consistently called for the UK Government’s climate compatibility checkpoint to be strengthened.

“Without transparent and robust climate compatibility tests, we lack a transparent evidence base to form the basis of decision-making, but we do not believe that Scotland’s future is in indefinite or unlimited extraction of oil and gas.”