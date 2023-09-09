Carol Vorderman on political campaigning: It’s fine if I lose TV jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carol Vorderman on political campaigning: It’s fine if I lose TV jobs

By Press Association
Carol Vorderman says she does not mind if her political campaigning damages her television career (Yui Mok/PA)
TV presenter Carol Vorderman has said that it is “fine” if she loses jobs amid her criticising the Government.

The 62-year-old former Countdown star has been involved in several Twitter arguments with Tory MPs including recently with Conservative chairman Greg Hands, who she is said to have deleted a number of her Tweets about on Thursday.

When asked how she feels about criticism from the Tories, Vorderman told The Times on Saturday: “It doesn’t bother me… I’ll tell you why. I’m knocking on 63. I’ve made my money. I’ve been through it all.

“What’s the worst that can happen? That I’ll lose some jobs? Fine by me. Bring it on. They can sling what they like at me.”

Vorderman has appeared on ITV’s Loose Women, This Morning and Lorraine along with this year being on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa and hosting a BBC Radio Wales show.

Mr Hands had called for the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! competitor to apologise for posting “defamatory and damaging” tweets about his involvement in a lifestyle firm being awarded a £25.8 million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract in 2020.

On Twitter, now known as X, Vorderman said she was “happy to accept Mr Hands’ assurance that his role in the process was simply to refer the approach… (and) there was no impropriety on his part”.

Vorderman has been involved in other rows with Tory MPs including in March when she called on the women’s minister, Maria Caulfield, to resign after she could not “be bothered to turn up” to a committee hearing about the menopause.

The MP, who is also minister for women’s health strategy, tweeted that she was “not a punch bag” and said anyone who posted “misleading information” about her would be blocked on the social media platform.

Vorderman also told the newspaper that people of all ages say they “bloody love” what she does when they meet her in public.

She also said: “I think even the people who say the Tories are bloody marvellous know it’s not true.”

Some coronavirus-related contracts were put in a ‘VIP lane’ when the Government was struggling to buy protective equipment during the pandemic.

A Public Accounts Committee found in July that the Government had a “rushed” approach to buying personal protective equipment (PPE) which resembled “panic buying” but was unable to “comprehensively conclude” that emails from Tory peers led to businesses being treated differently.

“They tried to persuade us we weren’t bothered about Partygate, and we were bothered and are not forgetting it,” Vorderman said. “And also the ‘VIP lane’ is massively emotional, as it bloody well should be.”

Johnny Mercer has also had several public arguments with Vorderman.

The Minister for Veterans’ Affairs has described Vorderman as a “deeply unpleasant person” on the social media site, while she has posted a number critical remarks about Mr Mercer’s performance as a minister.

However, Vorderman was announced more than a decade ago by Michael Gove as the head of maths taskforce and appeared before the Women and Equalities Committee to talk about menopause.