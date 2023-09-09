Liz Truss to offer lessons from premiership in book

Liz Truss has said she wants to “share the lessons” from her time in government as she writes a book recounting her tumultuous 49 days as prime minister.

Titled Ten Years to Save the West, the former foreign secretary will argue that there is a decade to ward off the threats she perceives as coming from the “global left”.

The Conservative MP will write about her meeting with the Queen shortly before the monarch’s death and her experiences with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a statement, Ms Truss said: “I want to share the lessons from my experience in government and those international meetings where I was often the only conservative in the room and demonstrate that we have stark choices to make if we wish to avoid a managed decline of the Western architecture that has presided over generations of relative peace and prosperity.”

Her office said she will be writing the book herself, rather than using a ghostwriter.

Out in April, it will be published in the UK by Biteback and in the US by Regnery Publishing.