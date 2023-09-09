Net zero should not be about ‘hairshirt’ policies, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Net zero should not be about ‘hairshirt’ policies, says Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Achieving net zero must be about focusing on jobs and growth rather than so-called “hairshirt” policies that raise bills, the Prime Minister has said.

Rishi Sunak has recently made moves to curb green policies after the Conservatives pulled off a shock by-election victory in Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The Tories cited Labour London mayor Sadiq Khan’s widening of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) as the deciding factor in their win.

The Ulez scheme, which since August covers all London boroughs, means vehicles that do not meet emissions standards incur a daily charge of £12.50.

Since the July by-election result, Mr Sunak has argued he is on the side of motorists and used a visit to Scotland this summer to announce plans to grant more than 100 new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

Speaking to reporters at his hotel in New Delhi where he is attending the G20 summit, the Prime Minister said: “Net zero done in the right way can be very beneficial for jobs.

“And that is what we want to make sure that the story is about.

“The net zero story for me shouldn’t be a kind of hairshirt story of giving everything up and your bills going up.

“That is not the vision of net zero that I think is the right one for the UK.”

The Tory leader said he stood by the principle of achieving a net zero carbon emission country by 2050 but that policies to reach that goal must look to “spread opportunity”.

He added: “The vision of net zero that I think commands the most support and is the right one is one that recognises that it is important for our kids and our grandkids and the environment to leave it in a better state than we found it, I believe that.

“But we need to do that in a way that creates jobs for people and spreads opportunities.

“This is about: how can we develop new technology for small modular reactors in the UK? How can we make sure that electric batteries continue to get better and better?

“If we can make it a story about jobs and opportunity and reducing bills, then that is the positive way to use net zero as a way to further drive growth.”