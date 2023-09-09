Sunak: The most time I get to spend with wife Akshata Murty is on foreign trips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak: The most time I get to spend with wife Akshata Murty is on foreign trips

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty enjoyed a rare private dinner together on Friday in India (Dan Kitwood.PA)
Rishi Sunak has opened up about how the job of prime minister means he rarely sees his wife unless they are on international trips together.

Akshata Murty has been a focal point of attention during her husband’s visit to India, the country where she grew up, for the G20 summit.

Mrs Murty is the daughter of NR Narayana Murty, the billionaire co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys and a major figure in India.

The couple’s three-day trip for the G20 is the first time they have returned together since he became Prime Minister in October.

During their joint trip to the British Council in New Delhi on Friday, staff members were seen hurrying to get into pictures with fashion designer Mrs Murty.

She later took off her shoes to play football with children in the council’s courtyard.

That night, the pair had dinner together in a hotel after having to abandon their original plan of visiting one of their favourite New Delhi restaurants due to the lockdown imposed by Indian authorities during the world leaders’ summit – shutting many independent businesses.

Mr Sunak, asked about her role in his premiership, said the trip had afforded the couple some rare time together.

Speaking to reporters at his hotel in the Indian capital on Saturday, the Conservative Party leader said: “She’s my wife and I love her very much. It is so good, it is lovely to have her on a trip.

“Candidly, we don’t get to spend much time with each other.

“The most time I get to spend with her these days is every so often when she gets to come sit on a plane with me for 10 hours and we get to catch up or, as happened last night, we get to have a very rare dinner together.

“It is obviously nice being here with her – this is where she is from, we have many special memories here together.”

G20 summit
Rishi Sunak said it was ‘special’ to return to India with wife Akshata Murty (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Mr Sunak, who has two daughters with Mrs Murty, said their trip coincided with their parents holidaying together in Bangalore, a city in the south of the country.

“Funnily enough – it was planned ages ago – my parents are with her parents right now in Bangalore,” he continued.

“They are all together having a holiday and going off to see some temples and things, which was organised ages ago and organised without any reference to this (the G20).

“But they were all together when we arrived, which was fun, so we enjoyed calling them and saying hi.”

Mrs Murty has kept a low profile since scrutiny was placed on her “nom-dom” status while her husband was chancellor..

G20 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty plays football with local schoolchildren at the British Council (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The arrangement reportedly saved her millions of pounds while the cost of living soared.

Following the controversy, Mrs Murty, who married Mr Sunak in 2009, declared that she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

Mr Sunak said his other half plays an important role on overseas trips when it comes to getting on with other leaders’ spouses and that, at home, has made it her mission to make Downing Street more accessible.

“She has thrown herself into the job back home,” the Prime Minister said.

“She is spending a lot of time making sure that Downing Street is opened up to lots of different schools and schoolchildren from around the country, and she is enjoying doing that as well.”