Matheson challenged to name NHS buildings being surveyed for risk-prone concrete

Labour is demanding answers from Health Secretary Michael Matheson over the extent to which collapse-prone concrete is present in NHS buildings.

After the Scottish Government confirmed that reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) is present in at least dozens of schools, Labour’s Jackie Baillie has written to the Health Secretary.

She said that a survey of 254 NHS buildings for the presence of Raac would be “causing anxiety for staff and patients alike”, telling Mr Matheson it is “imperative that they get the answers they need as soon as possible”.

Labour is demanding to know when the Scottish Government was first made aware of the risk of Raac in NHS buildings, and what action was taken when these concerns were first raised.

Labour’s Jackie Baillie has written to the Health Secretary on the issue (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Baillie also asked the Health Secretary when the survey of buildings had commenced, calling for Mr Matheson to publish a full list of the buildings being surveyed.

She also said the Scottish Government must go public if Raac is found in any of the properties, with a list of buildings affected.

Challenging the Health Secretary on the issue, Ms Baillie asked him: “Are you concerned that any buildings could be at risk of collapse, and if so how many patients or staff could be at risk?”

The letter came as Ms Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader and health spokesperson at Holyrood, said: “Under the SNP the foundations of our NHS are quite literally crumbling.

“For years now people have been sounding the alarm on the presence of Raac in public buildings, but the SNP appear to have been burying their head in the sand.

“They still have no clue what the scale of the problem is and no real plan to fix it.

“Patients and staff must be able to trust that NHS buildings are safe – the Health Secretary must urgently answer these key questions.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Building safety is an issue the Scottish Government takes very seriously and we are fully aware of significant issues with some Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).

“Reviews of Raac have been conducted by local authorities, NHS Scotland and other public sector organisations for some time so we can all fully understand the scope of Raac including in hospitals.

“In addition we established a cross sector working group on Raac to ensure action is taken where required so that people are safe and feel safe in buildings.”