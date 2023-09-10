Cleverly to reaffirm need for two-state solution during visit to Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cleverly to reaffirm need for two-state solution during visit to Israel

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will this week visit Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will this week visit Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (Victoria Jones/PA)

James Cleverly will use a visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories this week to reiterate the UK’s support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and condemn Iranian threats to the region’s security.

The Foreign Secretary will meet with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian premier Mohammad Shtayyeh to call for an easing of tensions amid the worst violence in the region in nearly two decades.

He will reaffirm the long-stalled peace vision of founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel as the only path forward, although it faces challenges on the ground.

The recent wave of unrest has seen Israel ramp up arrest raids in the occupied West Bank while Palestinian attacks against Israelis have spiked.

There has also been a sharp rise in violence carried out by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

Israeli raid damage
Israel has recently ramped up arrest raids in the occupied West Bank (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

In a speech to an international security conference on Tuesday, Mr Cleverly will condemn Iran for “enabling terrorism” in Israel through its support for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

He will commit to working with Israelis and Palestinians to counter Tehran’s destabilising activity and visit Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system.

Speaking ahead of the trip, the Foreign Secretary said: “The UK and Israel work closely together to keep our people safe. I’ll be using my first visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories as Foreign Secretary to renew our close security partnership, in the face of unacceptable threats from the Iranian regime.

“A two-state solution between Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories is the only way to bring about security, stability and prosperity for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region. I’ll be making clear that all parties must take steps to advance this cause.”

Mr Cleverly will also lay a wreath at Israel’s Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem, and visit the Jalazone refugee camp in the West Bank.

The meeting with Mr Netanyahu comes as his plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system has sparked mass protests and international concerns.

Critics say Mr Netanyahu’s government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, is dragging the nation towards authoritarianism by upending its system of checks and balances.

Members of his government support settlement in occupied lands, considered illegal or illegitimate and an obstacle to peace by the international community.