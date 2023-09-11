Ex-Foreign Office chief admits telling colleagues he voted Remain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Foreign Office chief admits telling colleagues he voted Remain

By Press Association
Lord Simon McDonald admitted telling colleagues het voted Remain (House of Commons/PA)
Lord Simon McDonald admitted telling colleagues het voted Remain (House of Commons/PA)

Lord Simon McDonald, the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office, has admitted revealing to ministers and colleagues that he voted to remain in the European Union.

The peer said he was speaking to colleagues shocked at the result of the Brexit referendum, despite the Civil Service code demanding “impartiality”.

He made the admission in a documentary by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on the chaos that has reigned in UK politics since 2016.

The show airing on Monday also confirms conversations within government suggesting former deputy prime minister Sir David Lidington could have replaced Theresa May in No 10 to offer a second referendum on leaving the EU.

Lord McDonald is a controversial character among some Tory Brexiteers and played a role in the downfall of Boris Johnson after leaving office.

He told the BBC the main feeling in the Foreign Office after the 2016 referendum was of “mourning”, adding: “People were in tears. People were in shock.

“On this occasion, this solitary occasion, I decided to tell my colleagues and therefore let ministers know that I voted to remain in the European Union.”

Lord McDonald, who was the Foreign Office’s permanent secretary between 2015 and 2020, said he believed colleagues knew his position anyway.

“I was trying to maintain credibility and trying to convey a message to a group of people, most of whom I felt had voted to remain in the EU, that their personal feelings were beside the professional point,” he added.

He acknowledged that the Foreign Office board was “not entirely comfortable” with the move.

Former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara responded: “Wow… I don’t know why that would be a good or helpful thing.”

The code for civil servants requires they act with impartiality by never allowing “personal political views to determine any advice you give or your actions”.

Lord McDonald played a role in Mr Johnson’s downfall as prime minister by revealing the Tory had been warned about a complaint against Chris Pincher before appointing him as a party whip.

Later in the documentary, Sir David confirms that the possibility of him taking over as prime minister to call a second referendum had been discussed as Mrs May struggled to get her Brexit deal through Parliament.

“Yes, that was what happened,” he said, before downplaying the likelihood of it happening.

“Theresa was not going to go, that was very clear. And I certainly never made any suggestion to her or made any move against her. I would not have done so.”

Laura Kuenssberg: State Of Chaos is being broadcast on BBC2 at 9pm.