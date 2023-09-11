BMW to manufacture next-generation electric Mini in Oxford

BMW will announce plans to build its next-generation electric Mini in Oxford after securing a Government funding package.

The German-headquartered manufacturer’s multi-million pound investment to transform its existing plant will secure 4,000 high-quality jobs, according to ministers.

Government sources declined to set out the level of taxpayer support being offered to BMW, but did not dispute the previously reported figure of £75 million.

Rishi Sunak said the Government was securing jobs and growing the economy “by backing our car manufacturing industry”.

“BMW’s investment is another shining example of how the UK is the best place to build cars of the future,” the Prime Minister added.

The King, when he was prince of Wales, drives a Mini electric car during a visit to the Mini plant in Oxford (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The announcement is the latest boost for the British car industry, with figures last month suggesting production increased by almost a third last month compared to a year ago.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said it showed carmakers continued their recovery from recent difficulties, including global chip shortages.

Last week electric vehicle production also began at the Stellantis’s factory in Ellesmere Port after an £100 million investment, following doubts due to post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Vans such as the Vauxhall Combo Electric, Opel Combo Electric, Peugeot e-Partner, Citroen e-Berlingo and Fiat E-Doblo will be made at the Cheshire site.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said BMW’s investment was a “huge vote of confidence in this country as a global leader in electric vehicles”.