Yousaf praises tech start-up support scheme which has helped almost 400 firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf praises tech start-up support scheme which has helped almost 400 firms

By Press Association
Scotland is one of the ‘most tech start-up friendly places in the world’, First Minister Humza Yousaf said (Robert Perry/PA)
Scotland is one of the ‘most tech start-up friendly places in the world’, First Minister Humza Yousaf said (Robert Perry/PA)

A project which has helped almost 400 start-up firms has been hailed as “hugely impressive” by Scotland’s First Minister.

The Techscaler programme has provided mentoring and advice to 387 fledgling technology businesses, with Humza Yousaf saying it had made Scotland “one of the most tech start-up friendly places in the world”.

The scheme, funded with £42 million of Scottish Government cash, already has six hubs around the country – with Mr Yousaf visiting its Stirling site on Monday – and plans to open its seventh base in Dumfries in 2023-24.

With Mr Yousaf’s first Programme for Government, unveiled to Holyrood last week, including £15 million cash to help support entrepreneurs, the First Minister stressed the importance of helping new businesses to boost Scotland’s economy.

He said: “Growing businesses are fundamental to a thriving Scotland and the Scottish Government I lead is committed to doing whatever we can to help businesses unleash the enormous economic potential of accelerating a fair, green and growing economy.

“That is why our Programme for Government is investing in the entrepreneurs of the future, building on the valuable work already taking place within Techscaler.”

Mr Yousaf continued: “Tech start-ups right across Scotland now have access to world-class education and mentoring and opportunities for peer learning and networking through Techscaler – a hugely impressive programme which has made Scotland one of the most tech start-up friendly places in the world.

“We are taking action now, in partnership with business, to help stimulate sustainable and fair economic growth across Scotland.”