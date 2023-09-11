TUC leader attacks Government over immigration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

TUC leader attacks Government over immigration

By Press Association
TUC leader Paul Nowak has launched a scathing attack on the Government over its treatment of migrants (Peter Byrne/PA)
The leader of the TUC has launched a scathing attack on the Government over its treatment of migrants, saying its response “shames” Britain.

In his first keynote speech to the TUC Congress since becoming general secretary, Paul Nowak said his roots stretch out across the world.

He told the Liverpool conference: “I am proud to be the grandson of immigrants. Proud of my family, and proud of the contribution that they and millions like them have made to this country.

“So, when I hear the Home Secretary talking of a ‘migrant invasion’, that her dream is to deport people to Rwanda, when I see immigrants housed on a barge with legionella, or hear that the immigration minister ordered a mural for kids painted over, for me it is personal.

“Because the real enemies of the working class don’t arrive in a small boat, they fly in by private jet.”

Mr Nowak said unions stand with all working people, wherever they were born and whatever their race.

“Every migrant is my sister, my brother, and this Government shames us all because our country should never turn its back on those fleeing persecution, poverty or war,” he said.

Mr Nowak claimed “nothing works in this country anymore and no-one cares”.

TUC congress 2023
TUC general secretary Paul Nowak claimed ‘nothing works in this country anymore and no-one cares’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

“They’ve had 13 years to sort out crumbling concrete in our schools, but five days before the new term they tell schools they can’t open.

“Because – and I quote the Education Secretary – everyone ‘sat on their arses’.

“Could you think of a more perfect metaphor for this Government? A crisis of their making, but someone else gets the blame.

“Yet, this Government that can’t keep our rivers clean, or run trains on time, or run a functioning NHS can find time to attack the right to strike.”

Mr Nowak condemned the controversial new law on strikes, which will be debated at the conference later on Monday.

“The right to strike is fundamental. Without the right to withdraw our labour, workers become disposable, replaceable and exploitable,” he said.

“This new law isn’t about preserving services for the public.

“It’s about telling us to get back in our place and to not demand better.

“When the first worker is sacked for refusing to work on a strike day, we’ll fight it in workplaces and on the picket lines.

“This movement will fight it every single day until it is repealed.”

The TUC is reporting the Government to the United Nations workers rights’ watchdog over the new law.

Mr Nowak said the union body would be lodging the case at the International Labour Organisation because the legislation on ensuring minimum levels of service during industrial action “falls far short” of international legal standards.