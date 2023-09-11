Huge moral case to support children says commissioner amid benefit cut reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge moral case to support children says commissioner amid benefit cut reports

By Press Association
Children’s charities have warned of the potential effects on the most vulnerable amid reports the Chancellor is weighing up real-terms cuts to benefits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
England’s Children’s Commissioner has spoken of the “huge moral case” for supporting young people after reports the Chancellor is considering real-terms cuts to benefits, which charities have described as “unthinkable” for the poorest families.

Dame Rachel de Souza said now is “a really big moment for us as a nation to support our children and back our children”, when asked about the possibility of Jeremy Hunt breaking with tradition by not raising welfare payments in line with inflation in his autumn financial statement to free up cash for tax cuts ahead of the next election.

The Child Poverty Action Group branded the prospect “simply unthinkable”.

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said there is a huge moral case for Government to support children (Yui Mok/PA)
The charity’s chief executive Alison Garnham described it as asking the poorest families “to pay through benefit cuts for balancing the books/paying for tax cuts”.

In a statement, she said: “With child poverty rising and kids already having to endure hunger, there is no credible or moral case for a real-terms cut in benefits.”

In an interview with the PA news agency, Dame Rachel said she “absolutely will” be making the case to Government of the need for more and better support for children.

She said: “Of course I’m going to ask the Chancellor for more money for children. I’ll be making that case very, very clearly.

“For me there’s a huge moral case that we need to support children, just as we need to support everyone in the country, but for me children are at the centre of that.”

Asked if not raising welfare payments in line with inflation would result in children suffering, she said: “I think children are. I think the Government has, post-pandemic, put more money into services for children but the need is even greater.”

She added: “I think it’s a really big moment for us as a nation to support our children and back our children.

At the weekend, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined to rule out real-terms cuts to benefits.

Benefits are usually raised in line with September’s consumer price index measure for inflation.

But reports suggested that Mr Hunt could point towards forecasts that inflation will be far lower in April, when the payments hike would come into effect.

Speaking to broadcasters at the G20 summit in New Delhi, Mr Sunak said there is a legal process that is worked through “every year to do benefits uprating and a whole host of other things”.

“And those decisions are announced at the autumn statement, that’s entirely normal,” he said.

As the Prime Minister sought to “reassure” those struggling with the cost of living, he pointed to the extra support already put in place to help with energy payments and other bills.

“So people should be reassured that that extra support is there for the most vulnerable in our society at a time which I know is difficult and that’s why we have to bring inflation down,” he said.