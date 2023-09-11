By-election triggered for ex-Tory whip Chris Pincher’s seat in Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By-election triggered for ex-Tory whip Chris Pincher's seat in Commons

By Press Association
A by-election has been triggered to replace former Tory whip Chris Pincher, who resigned as an MP after losing his appeal against a suspension for drunkenly groping two men (UK Parliament/PA)
A by-election has been triggered to replace former Tory whip Chris Pincher, who resigned as an MP after losing his appeal against a suspension for drunkenly groping two men.

Government chief whip Simon Hart asked for the writ to trigger the by-election for Tamworth in Staffordshire to be moved on September 14.

The by-election has to take place between 21 and 27 working days from the issuing of the writ, suggesting it will take place on October 19, the same day former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire constituency will be contested.

Mr Pincher has comfortably won the seat for the Conservatives since 2010, with a majority of 19,634 votes at the last general election.

Boris Johnson
Chris Pincher’s downfall also proved to be the final nail in the coffin of Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister amid anger at his handling of the affair last year (Andrew Boyers/PA)

However, despite Tamworth being seen as a safe seat for the Tories previously, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned “mid-term by-elections are always difficult” for the Government.

Mr Pincher had sought to reduce a potentially by-election triggering eight-week suspension recommended by the Commons Standards Committee for what was found to be an “egregious case of sexual misconduct” at London’s exclusive Carlton Club last year.

But Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) dismissed his appeal last week.

Addressing his decision to resign, Mr Pincher said he had already decided not to stand at the next general election and wanted to avoid “further uncertainty” for his constituents.

The Tories’ fight to retain the seat has been complicated by the fact that the candidate they have lined up to fight the next general election in Tamworth is Eddie Hughes, the current Tory MP for Walsall North.

Mr Hughes ruled out contesting the by-election, saying he has a “commitment to my constituents until the next general election”.

Eddie Hughes
Tory MP Eddie Hughes said he has a commitment to his Walsall North constituents until the next general election (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

The Conservatives have said they will carry out a selection process for the Tamworth candidate, but what will happen if the Tories win the seat is uncertain because Walsall North is effectively being abolished in the constituency boundary review.

Mr Pincher’s downfall also proved to be the final nail in the coffin of Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister amid anger at his handling of the affair last year.

Mr Pincher subsequently lost the Tory whip, meaning he has been sitting in the Commons as an independent.

The Standards Committee found in July that Mr Pincher’s conduct last summer was “profoundly damaging” and amounted to an abuse of power.

Mr Pincher appealed against the punishment, arguing it was disproportionate, but the IEP said his arguments were “misconceived or erroneous” and backed the proposed sanction.