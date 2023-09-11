Commons Speaker Hoyle warns of prejudice risk if China spy suspect named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Commons Speaker Hoyle warns of prejudice risk if China spy suspect named

By Press Association
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned that discussing the identities of those involved could hamper any future prosecution (House of Commons/PA)
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned that discussing the identities of those involved could hamper any future prosecution (House of Commons/PA)

MPs have been urged not to name the parliamentary researcher arrested on suspicion of spying for China to avoid the risk of prejudice.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned that discussing the identities of those involved could hamper any future prosecution.

The 28-year-old researcher has insisted he is completely innocent and he has not been named by police.

However, The Times newspaper has published the name of the researcher, with former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith saying there was a “clear public interest” in identifying him.

There had been speculation a MP would use the protection of parliamentary privilege to publicly name the suspect.

But Sir Lindsay told MPs: “I would remind all members of the importance of not discussing security issues on the floor of the House.

“That is particularly important in this case, where commenting on the identities of those alleged to be involved, engaging in speculation about the case or discussing other details runs a serious risk of prejudicing any future prosecutions – which the comments made in the media were unhelpful – something for which I’m sure no member will want to be responsible.”

Recent court rulings have made news organisations wary about naming suspects before they are charged.

The Supreme Court ruled last year in the case of a US citizen known only as ZXC that a person being investigated for a crime generally has “a reasonable expectation of privacy”.

The ruling confirmed the decision of the High Court in pop veteran Sir Cliff Richard’s privacy case against the BBC over its coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014.