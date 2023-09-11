Russia targeted civilian cargo ship in Black Sea, Sunak tells MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia targeted civilian cargo ship in Black Sea, Sunak tells MPs

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Frank Augstein/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Russian military targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea towards the end of August, the Prime Minister has said.

Declassified UK intelligence suggests missiles were fired from a Russian Black Sea fleet missile carrier on August 24, but were shot down by the Ukrainian armed forces.

One of the intended targets was reportedly a Libyan-flagged cargo ship berthed at the port of Odesa.

Rishi Sunak told the Commons about the attack as he updated MPs on his G20 visit.

He said: “I can tell the House today that thanks to declassified intelligence, we know the Russian military targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with multiple missiles on August 24, demonstrating just how desperate Putin is.”

News of the attack comes after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an effort to ship grain out of Ukraine to countries in Africa and other parts of the world which could otherwise face famine.

Mr Sunak criticised Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Commons for not attending the G20, and claimed Russia had destroyed enough food to feed one million people for a year after pulling out of the initiative.

The Prime Minister told the Commons: “Even as most G20 leaders came together in Delhi in the spirit of co-operation, one did not.

“For two years now Putin has lacked the courage to face his G20 peers. Day after day his actions cause horrendous suffering in Ukraine, violating the UN Charter, threatening European security and disrupting global energy supplies.

“The spillovers have driven up prices here at home, and they are hurting people all around the world.”

He added: “Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative exposes their willingness to spread that suffering further, while Putin stalls, making unmeetable demands, he is destroying Ukraine’s ports and grain siloes.

“In just one month, Russia has destroyed over 270,000 tonnes of grain, enough to feed a million people for a year.”

The attack on the Libyan cargo vessel follows US government warnings that the Russian military could launch attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

The Russians have reportedly been laying sea mines around Ukrainian ports, and have also targeted shipping infrastructure in the country in recent months.

Mr Sunak later suggested in the Commons that he would have liked the G20’s statement on the war in Ukraine to have been stronger.

Liberal Democrat defence spokesman Richard Foord (Tiverton and Honiton) said it was “disappointing” the statement did not explicitly name Russia as the perpetrator of aggression in Ukraine.

Mr Foord asked: “Does the Prime Minister agree with Canada’s liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau who said yesterday that if it were up to him the language on the war would have been stronger”?

Mr Sunak responded: “It goes without saying, because this is not the G7, indeed it’s not the G1, it’s not just for us to dictate the language that we ourselves would like.”

He added: “The G20 is a collection of a large group of countries that do not all share the same perspective on global affairs, or indeed the same values, and to assume that it can reflect the unanimity that we have in the G7 is simply to just misunderstand how foreign affairs actually works.”

But the Prime Minister also defended the joint statement, adding: “The statement agreed on the significance of securing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. The statement specifically called for an end to attacks on food and civilian infrastructure, for Russia to rejoin the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and indeed highlighted the suffering that it’s causing.”