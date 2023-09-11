Holyrood committee recommends citizen groups help with post-legislative scrutiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood committee recommends citizen groups help with post-legislative scrutiny

By Press Association
The Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee has published a report into strengthening citizen engagement (Jane Barlow/PA)
Citizen panels should be regularly used by parliamentary committees to reach a consensus on post-legislative scrutiny, a Holyrood committee has said.

The Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee (CPPPC) has published a report with a range of recommendations following a year-long inquiry into whether the views of marginalised communities were being heard enough in the Scottish Parliament.

A panel of 19 people from across Scotland was set up to help the inquiry, with MSPs now suggesting two further groups can be set up to review how well legislation that has been in effect for years is working, while another will assess a current topic of interest.

The Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee convener Jackson Carlaw (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The committee hopes it can then recommend a permanent model for Holyrood to use after the 2026 election.

However, it accepted that the panels will be costly and will not be suitable for every topic but can ensure a wider range of voices are considered when it comes to policymaking.

Committee MSPs also suggested each panel should be different based on the topic, rather than having one panel to look at multiple topics, and recommended that politicians are not included within the group selection.

Other recommendations include reducing barriers to participation, such as paying people back if they have to take time off work or pay for childcare to engage, or translating into different languages.

Panel members suggested Holyrood’s presiding officer is given more power to ensure ministers give adequate answers to questions, with the committee referring the issue to the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee to assess despite concerns it could make the job more political.

Jackson Carlaw, committee convener, said: “Over the course of the past year, we’ve heard time and time again that the parliament doesn’t hear enough from some groups and communities across Scotland.

“This report is therefore a significant milestone in our pursuit of a more inclusive parliamentary process.

“The recommendations, particularly the introduction of increasingly regular citizens’ panels and the embedding of deliberative democracy in the work of the parliament, underscore our commitment to amplifying diverse voices.

“This report sets a strong foundation for a more participatory and collaborative democracy in Scotland, and we hope it will be welcomed by the citizens’ panel that was integral to its development, as well as parliamentary colleagues from across the political spectrum.”