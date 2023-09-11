Sunak under pressure to act amid row over alleged Chinese spy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak under pressure to act amid row over alleged Chinese spy

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak continues to face questions about UK ties to China after the arrest of a parliamentary researcher (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
New curbs on Chinese influence could be considered, as ministers continue to face questions about allegations of espionage in Westminster.

The arrest of a parliamentary researcher under the Official Secrets Act has revived debates about the UK’s relationship with the Beijing, with some Tory MPs pushing Rishi Sunak to label China a “threat”.

Public confirmation of the arrest came only weeks after James Cleverly became the first Foreign Secretary in five years to visit China, amid efforts to develop more pragmatic ties with the country.

Mr Sunak on Monday insisted that Mr Cleverly raised the issue of Chinese interference in UK democratic institutions during his recent trip and that he had “reinforced this” at the G20 summit.

But MPs have questioned whether it took reports of the arrest in March to be made public for the Prime Minister to raise concerns.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden signalled that ministers could consider a tougher stance on China in the wake of the row.

He told MPs on Monday that there is a “strong case” for designating China in the “enhanced tier” of countries under the new National Security Act.

That would see China designated as “posing a potential risk to UK safety or interests”, with anyone working in the UK “at the direction” of Beijing required to place themselves on the “foreign influence registration scheme”.

Failure to do so could see an individual facing up to five years in prison.

In the Commons, Mr Dowden did not commit to such a move but Mr Sunak is likely to continue to face questions about the Government’s response as he prepares to chair Cabinet later.

The man at the centre of the allegations has insisted he is “completely innocent”, saying he has spent his career highlighting the “challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party”.

In a statement released through his lawyers, the 28-year-old researcher – who has not been officially named by police or MPs – said: “I feel forced to respond to the media accusations that I am a ‘Chinese spy’.

“It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place.

“However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent.

“I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party.

“To do what has been claimed against me in extravagant news reporting would be against everything I stand for.”

The Briton was arrested along with another man by officers on March 13 on suspicion of spying for Beijing, it was revealed by the Sunday Times.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, are investigating.

One of the men, in his 30s, was detained in Oxfordshire on March 13, while the other, in his 20s, was arrested in Edinburgh, Scotland Yard said.

Both were held on suspicion of offences under Section 1 of the Official Secrets Act 1911, which punishes offences that are said to be “prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state”.

They have been bailed until early October.

The arrests were only revealed at the weekend and the researcher at the centre of the row had links with senior Tories including security minister Tom Tugendhat and Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns.

The allegations have led to increased pressure from “hawks” on the Tory benches, including former prime minister Liz Truss, for the Mr Sunak to go beyond describing China as a “challenge” and instead label the state a “threat”.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, one of the most vocal critics of China in the Commons, told Channel 4 News of his fears that there could be an “espionage ring” centred on Westminster.