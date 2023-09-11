Former Lioness and reality TV stars to join No 10 meeting on online safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Former Lioness and reality TV stars to join No 10 meeting on online safety

By Press Association
Former England player Fara Williams will join the meeting in Number 10 (John Walton/PA)
Former England player Fara Williams will join the meeting in Number 10 (John Walton/PA)

Reality TV stars and a former Lioness are among people expected to attend a meeting with Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan in Downing Street.

The event in Number 10 will see celebrities discuss online abuse as the Online Safety Bill returns to the Commons for its final stages.

New amendments to long-awaited legislation will come before MPs, with ministers stressing that the Bill will help crack down on online trolls.

Michelle Donelan
Michelle Donelan (Aaron Chown/PA)

The planned law imposes new legal duties on big tech companies and service providers.

It comes amid concern about young people accessing pornographic content online, child sexual abuse in cyberspace and the impact of harmful material on social media.

Georgia Kousoulou, a former star of ITV’s The Only Way is Essex, will join ex-England international Fara Williams and Love Island contestant Georgia Harrison for the meeting, with other famous campaigners also attending.

Ms Williams said: “I’m pleased to show my support of the amendments to the Online Safety Bill that will hopefully see more protection for women and girls online.

“It is clear that the online abuse that happens across social media platforms is something that needs to change and so this a very positive step towards creating a safer and more inclusive online environment for everyone.”

Pride of Sport Awards 2019 – London
Georgia Kousoulou (Lia Toby/PA)

Ms Harrison and Ms Kousoulou also backed the planned law.

“Like any mum, I want my son to grow up feeling safe,” Ms Kousoulou said.

Ms Donelan said: “The message from Government and these brave campaigners is clear: enough is enough – it’s time to pass our online safety law and crack down on the sick and cowardly trolls who prowl out of sight online.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder in our determination to protect our children and other vulnerable groups from a host of vile content that is currently all too easy for them to access.”

Georgia Harrison
Georgia Harrison (Ian West/PA)

The NSPCC welcomed the progress towards passing the Bill.

Chief executive Sir Peter Wanless called it a “landmark” piece of legislation.

“The Government and politicians of all sides have worked tirelessly with survivors of abuse, bereaved families and civil society to ensure the legislation results in a much safer online world for children,” he said.

“We are tantalisingly close to passing the Bill so its real-world impact can begin.

“Once MPs and parliamentarians have finished their work, it is over to tech companies to work with the regulator Ofcom and child protection experts to make sure their products and services do not put children at risk any longer.”