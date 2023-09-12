Angela Rayner pledges Labour will give unions new rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Angela Rayner pledges Labour will give unions new rights

By Press Association
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has assured unions that the party will deliver a host of new rights for workers if it wins the next general election (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has assured unions that the party will deliver a host of new rights for workers if it wins the next general election (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour’s deputy leader has assured unions that the party will deliver a host of new rights for workers if it wins the next general election, giving a “cast-iron commitment” of what will happen within 100 days of being office.

Angela Rayner set out Labour’s planned new deal for workers, winning a standing ovation after addressing the TUC Congress on Tuesday.

She told delegates she had one message – that a Labour government will build an economy that works for workers through its promised “new deal”.

“Labour will start by bringing forward an Employment Rights Bill to legislate for this within the first 100 days of entering office. That is a cast-iron commitment,” she said.

“Labour’s New Deal for Working People will transform ordinary working people’s lives.

“Work will finally pay, rights will be properly enforced, and crucially it will strengthen the role of trade unions in our society.”

She outlined plans to update union laws, outlaw blacklisting, give unions a new legal right to access to workplaces, making it easier to recruit and represent workers, and allow electronic balloting.

Ms Rayner – a former social worker – also announced there would be a “fair pay agreement” for workers in adult social care, which she believes will make a big difference to low-paid workers in the sector.

Labour also supports an investigation into the violent events at Orgreave during the miners’ strike.

Ms Rayner added: “We’ll bring in a proper living wage that people can actually live on.

“The State will take a more strategic and active role in our economy by fixing the UK’s broken labour market, giving businesses the confidence they need to invest in our infrastructure and people once more.”

She appealed to unions to stand with Labour in the run-up to the election and campaign “side by side”.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Angela Rayner set out a vision for a Britain that delivers for working people.

“Labour’s transformative New Deal for Working People stands in stark contrast to the Tories’ dire record on workers’ rights and pay.

“The Conservatives have presided over an explosion in insecure work and the longest pay squeeze in modern history, and they are now launching a full-scale attack on the right to strike.

“The country desperately needs a fresh start.

“British voters across the political spectrum want more security and fairer treatment at work.

“Make no mistake – implementing the New Deal would be the biggest upgrade in workers’ rights in a generation.”

Union leaders welcomed the speech, saying Labour’s pledges would improve the lives of workers and their families.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, told the PA news agency many good commitments were being made, but it would be a long process before they were delivered.

“It is not perfect, but it is better to have a Labour Party making these promises. In terms of the glass being half-full or half-empty, at least there is a glass with something in.”

Mr Lynch said there would have to be further phases of pro-union measures after the first 100 days of a Labour government.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “It’s much needed after 13 years of the Conservatives trashing the economy, harming public services and letting living standards slide.

“Creating fairer workplaces with better job security for all will make the world of difference, as will an environment where unions are no longer demonised by the Government.

“Bringing strike ballots into the digital age is long overdue, as are fair pay agreements to boost the wages of the lowest paid, starting with social care.”