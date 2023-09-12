Government examines claims French migrant officers ‘falling short’ of standard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government examines claims French migrant officers ‘falling short’ of standard

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The UK Government has said it would expect “rapid action” from French authorities if border officials across the Channel were failing to tackle migrant crossings.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman suggested “the Home Office will be in touch with their French counterparts” if there are reports of officers “not meeting the standards expected”.

But Downing Street insisted the Government was working in close co-operation with French authorities to help meet Rishi Sunak’s promise to “stop the boats”.

A Daily Express investigation claimed some French police prefer to party rather than stop migrants, with officers admitting to letting boats sail to the UK.

UK-France summit
Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron agreed a multimillion-pound deal to tackle migrants (Kin Cheung/PA)

Mr Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed a three-year deal costing UK taxpayers around £480 million to beef up efforts to stop migrants making the dangerous crossing in small boats.

But the Express reported that off-duty officers were drinking late into the night, with one quoted as saying “we don’t stop the migrants, it’s not our job to stop them”.

More than 23,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far in 2023, including more than 3,000 in September.

The latest Home Office figures showed 144 people were detected in three boats on Monday.

Crossings continued on Tuesday, marking the eleventh consecutive day of arrivals amid a spell of warm weather.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “As the public would expect, we will look into any reports that a small minority of officers are falling short of the standards expected, on both sides.

“If there was any evidence provided of that we would of course expect rapid action.

“But in general terms we are working closely with our French counterparts, this year alone more than 15,000 migrants have been prevented from reaching the UK.”